AdvoKC Foundation, in partnership with Nigeria Info FM, Enough is Enough Nigeria, The Future Project, Learn Politics, PoliZ, Digital Future Development Initiative and Development for Underserved Communities Foundation (DUC Foundation), will host the Lagos Governorship Hustings on Friday, 4 December 2026 at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

The event will bring governorship candidates face to face with the women and young people whose lives their plans will shape.

It also marks the culmination of the first phase of AdvoKC Foundation’s project, ‘Strengthening Women and Youth Political Power Through Promise Tracking, Policy Advocacy, and Public Participation’.

Candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied People’s Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are expected to present their plans for the state at the event.

Each candidate will take part in a curated policy conversation led by a moderator, followed by an Open Mic session in which civil society organisations and journalists put follow-up questions to them. Questions will centre on the priorities of women, young people and vulnerable communities.

“We are not organising a debate. We are creating a public record of what candidates want Lagosians to believe, what they promise to do, and what citizens can hold them accountable for.

“The Hustings is the beginning of the accountability journey, not the end of it,” said Habib Sheidu, Project Director, AdvoKC Foundation.

Attendance is strictly by invitation. The event will, however, be streamed live on the AdvoKC Foundation YouTube channel, so that every Lagosian, in every local government area and in the diaspora, can watch, compare and decide for themselves.