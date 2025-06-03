2027: Senator Barau, Northern APC supporters pass vote of confidence in Tinubu

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and the entire All Progressive Congress (APC) Northern supporters, Kano, have passed votes of confidence on President Tinubu’s second-term agenda.

This was just as the Deputy President of the Senate, on Tuesday, officially commissioned the recently upgraded Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, in Kano State into now the Federal University of Science and Technology Kabo.

“President Tinubu approved the conversion of the Federal Polytechnic to Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo as sought by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin.”

While speaking at the event in Kabo Local Government area of Kano State, Tuesday, hundreds of APC and the Deputy President of the Senate stood in a standing ovation for the President Tinubu 2nd term agenda.

They believed that the President’s love for the Kano North Senatorial District was enough to secure their votes for his continuation in office beyond 2027.

Barau commended President Tinubu for his unprecedented support for education and infrastructural development of Kano State and the wider Northwest region.

He said, “We told Mr. President that our priority was the upgrade of the Federal College of Education, Kabo, to a Federal University. He simply said, ‘Bring it, I will sign it.’ And he signed it,” Barau said to a cheering crowd.

He further revealed that following the upgrade, he requested the establishment of another Federal Polytechnic in Kabo, which was also approved. “We went again, and he signed it,” he added.

Barau, who represents Kano North, said Tinubu’s continued support also included the approval of a Federal University of Science and Technology, which he described as a monumental gain not just for Kano, but for Northern Nigeria as a whole.

“What greater love can a leader show to his people than investing in their future through education?” Barau asked. “Mr. President has demonstrated that he cares about the grassroots, and when you educate the grassroots, you are building the foundation of every society.”

He praised the President’s understanding of education as the bedrock of development and applauded him for ensuring the region is not left behind. “Every request we have taken to him, he has approved. That is the true mark of a responsive leader.”

Barau also recounted how Tinubu reversed a controversial decision to remove the upgrade status of Yusuf Maitama Sule University to a federal university of education.

“When the decision was reversed, I approached Mr. President again. I told him this was not fair. Right there, I handed him a proposal and he approved it on the spot,” he said.

“I say this without hesitation: President Tinubu loves the people of Kano, the Northwest, and the North at large. He has never turned down any of our development proposals,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Housing, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, praised the President’s administration for prioritising inclusive development and strengthening educational access across geopolitical zones.

Dignitaries from within and outside the state attended the commissioning, which was widely regarded as a significant milestone in federal support for higher education in Kano.

