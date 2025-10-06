2027: Senator Adeyemi targets 90% votes for Tinubu, Ododo in Kogi

… chairs committee for Tinubu, Ododo’s 2nd term endorsement

Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has promised to deliver 90% votes for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Ododo in the 2027 general election.

He made this known when he was officially inaugurated as Chairman of the Committee for the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for their second terms in office.

The inauguration ceremony took place over the weekend at the Glass House, Lokoja, and was presided over by the State Chairman of APC, Hon. Abdullahi Bello. Hon. Ahovi Salam Ibrahim was announced as the Committee Secretary.

In his address, the APC chairman said the members were carefully selected to oversee the planning and execution of what he described as a historic endorsement rally for both leaders.

“You’ve been carefully selected to supervise the planning, arrangements, and execution of a one-of-a-kind endorsement rally for our dear President, His Excellency, Alh. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our God-given Governor, His Excellency, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo,” Bello stated.

Senator Smart Adeyemi, in his acceptance remarks, assured that the event would be historic, pledging that the APC in Kogi would deliver at least 90 per cent of the votes for both leaders in the next elections.

He praised President Tinubu’s transformative efforts in reviving Nigeria’s economy and strengthening national security, while commending Governor Ododo’s impactful governance in infrastructure, education, and healthcare development across Kogi State.

“With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary leadership and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s dynamic stewardship, the APC is ready to secure a decisive mandate from Kogi. Together, we will ensure 90 per cent of our people vote to continue this journey of progress and development,” Adeyemi declared.

He emphasised that the endorsement would go beyond symbolism, describing it as a clarion call for unity and grassroots mobilisation to ensure overwhelming support for the party.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

