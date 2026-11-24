The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has promised that his proposed manifesto could create job opportunities for 40 million Nigerians through agriculture.

Adebayo made the promise during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday.

He said his manifesto could begin to transform Nigeria’s fortunes within 18 months if elected president, adding that he would tackle poverty and insecurity.

In a statement by Adams’ media adviser, Olawunmi Ojo, Adebayo said the visit was significant because the predecessor to Adams’s title was Aare Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, who won the June 12, 1993 presidential election on the SDP platform. Adebayo is the party’s presidential candidate.

Adebayo also praised Adams’s courage and recalled his involvement in the June 12 struggle and campaigns for freedom and democracy during military rule. He said truth was essential to self-determination in Yorubaland.

The SDP candidate lamented that poor leadership had worsened living conditions, noting that many people who once managed to afford three meals a day now struggled to afford even one. He warned that the erosion of the country’s foundations was pushing Nigeria towards becoming a failed state.

Adebayo further accused some politicians of deliberately impoverishing Nigerians to remain in power. He said his manifesto offered a plan to reverse the country’s decline.

The SDP National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Gombe, recalled his participation in the June 12 struggle and efforts to re-register the party in 2008. He asked Adams and the organisations he leads to support Adebayo’s candidacy, saying Nigeria needed to return to the right path.

Dr Yinusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the SDP Presidential Campaign Council, described Adams as courageous and principled. He said he believed Adams’s support, alongside that of the Yoruba people, could help Adebayo build a new Nigeria.

Chief Olawale Okunniyi, a special adviser to the campaign council, also appealed for support for the SDP and its candidate in the 2027 elections. He described Adams as a fellow participant in the June 12 struggle.

In response, Adams said he had known Adebayo since 1994 and regarded him as sincere, articulate and capable of leadership.

He praised Adebayo’s legal and business background and said the candidate had promised to create job opportunities for about 40 million Nigerians through agriculture within 18 months.

Adams wished Adebayo and his team success in their political campaign.

Among the dignitaries present at the occasion were the Special Adviser to the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Professor Kolawole Raheem; OPC National Secretary, Chief (Barrister) Babajide Tanimowo; OPC Administrative Secretary, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye; OPC National Treasurer, Chief Adesola Ajayi; OPC Assistant National Treasurer, Mr Rashidi Kolapo; and Ex-officio, Ambassador Gbenga Onasanya, among others.