2027: SDP unveils 12,000-member presidential campaign council

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday unveiled its 12,000-member National Presidential Campaign Council, headed by its National Chairman, Professor Umar Sadiq Gombe.

The National Secretary of the party, who is also the Secretary of the council, Dr Olu Agunloye, said the party would immediately begin its campaign across the states of the federation, expressing confidence that it was in the race to win the presidential election.

Speaking, Dr Yunusa Tanko, who was named the National Coordinator of the council, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the struggle for a better Nigeria, pledging to build a formidable campaign organisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He decried rising poverty, insecurity and inadequate healthcare facilities across the country, while the party’s Nasarawa State governorship candidate, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, called for urgent action to address the worsening living conditions of Nigerians.

Tanko, who spoke while accepting his appointment, threw his weight behind the SDP presidential joint ticket of Prince Adewole Adebayo and Dr Usman Bugaje.

While stating that the duo were well positioned to reposition the country for progress and sustainable development, he said the task ahead required unity, sacrifice and collective commitment from party leaders, members and supporters.

He said his extensive political experience, including his involvement in previous presidential contests and national political engagements, had strengthened his belief in democracy and the need for leadership that prioritised the interests of Nigerians.

The former presidential candidate of the National Progressive Party described the SDP as an alternative political platform with the interests of Nigerians at heart, insisting that he remained committed to the country’s progress despite the challenges associated with political engagement.

Tanko recalled that some of his political associates had been killed while others had sustained disabilities in the course of their struggles, but said such sacrifices had not weakened his resolve to remain engaged in the Nigerian project.

“Somebody asked me why I was still involved in politics despite the challenges. I said never. Nigeria gave me everything. Nigeria gave me life, education and maturity,” he said.

He urged party leaders, members, supporters and political allies to put personal interests aside, embrace solidarity and work together to build a formidable campaign organisation capable of advancing the party’s objectives.

Speaking on behalf of SDP governorship candidates across the country, Adamu lamented that widespread poverty, persistent security threats and poor access to medical facilities had continued to undermine citizens’ welfare, particularly in rural communities.

He said it was unfortunate that many Nigerians still struggled to access affordable healthcare, while economic hardship and insecurity continued to threaten livelihoods and deepen household vulnerability.

Adamu called on Nigerians to support SDP candidates in the forthcoming elections, insisting that the party was committed to addressing the country’s development challenges through purposeful leadership and people-oriented policies.

He urged the electorate to assess political candidates based on their commitment to improving security, expanding access to healthcare, reducing poverty and creating economic opportunities.

The Nasarawa governorship candidate said Nigeria needed leadership that would place citizens’ welfare at the centre of governance and ensure that public resources translated into tangible improvements in their living conditions.

Both leaders called for collective commitment to national development, with Tanko insisting that the task before the party was bigger than any individual and should be approached with a common sense of purpose.

He pledged to work with the party’s leadership and other stakeholders to strengthen its campaign structure and contribute to building a Nigeria that works for all citizens.

In his remarks, the presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, assured Nigerians that his administration would provide good governance and restore the country’s glory.

He expressed displeasure over what he described as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s politics of intolerance, alleging that opposition parties were being prevented from carrying out their political activities in accordance with the laws of the country.

He promised to change what he described as a dangerous situation if elected president in 2027.