Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has rated the mock accreditation exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, November 28, 2026, above average, based on reports received from its agents mobilised for the exercise.

This was contained in the reaction of the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Ayenigba, to the exercise ahead of the general elections.

According to him, “there were reported low voter turnouts, which could be attributed to low-level sensitization and awareness on the part of the people.

“The performance of the BVAS in area of voter accreditation was considered good as there were largely no incidences of malfunctioning.

“Considering the huge logistics requirements and the large number of Polling Units to be covered across the country for the general elections in relation to the micro-nature of the mock accreditation exercise in scope and coverage, the outcome of the mock exercise cannot be relied on as a yardstick to measure the readiness of the Commission or assure that all is well and set for the 2027 general elections, but the exercise gave some rays of hope and impression of marked improvement in the operations and logistics deployment capacity of the Commission.”

He pointed out that there were generally no operational delays in accreditation, voting and, ultimately, the uploading of results in the course of the mock exercise in the areas monitored.

He added that the general impression one got from the exercise, although it was a mini exercise compared with running it countrywide, gave some level of assurance that there could be marked improvement in the 2027 general elections.

The party urged the commission to scale up its public rating and build confidence and the trust of the people by giving more attention to cleaning and delivering a credible voter register.

The party also advised the commission to work more on the timely deployment of election personnel to polling units on election days, and to assure the nation firmly that there would be no unpleasant experiences of glitches in real-time election results transmission.