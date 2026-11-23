The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday urged voters in Lagos Central Senatorial District to support President Bola Tinubu and other party candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Sanwo-Olu and other party chieftains made the appeal at the APC Lagos Central Senatorial District campaign rally held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, where they urged residents to support Tinubu’s leadership and re-election bid in the 2027 general elections.

The governor said Lagos Central had a responsibility to deliver electoral support for the APC, citing Tinubu’s contributions to the state’s development, particularly in road infrastructure, rail transportation and bridge construction.

“Lagos Central, it is your turn, and you must not fail us. You can see what Tinubu has done for us in Lagos State, from roads to rails and bridges,” the governor said.

He also credited the President with stabilising the country’s currency and supporting children through government interventions, while criticising opposition figures over their leadership records.

Similarly, Hamzat urged voters to reject opposition parties, arguing that they had no convincing record to challenge the APC-led administration.

He cited the establishment of vocational schools across the country as one of the interventions of the Tinubu administration and warned against handing power to people he said lacked governance experience.

“The opposition has nothing on us. President Tinubu has done many things, including the creation of vocational schools across the country,” Hamzat said.

The APC governorship candidate urged supporters to vote for Tinubu on January 16 and for him on February 6, 2027.

The APC candidate for Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun, also highlighted his contributions to education, disclosing that the district’s 167 schools had received books, learning materials and improved facilities.

The Director-General of PBAT-KOH in Lagos State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, described President Bola Tinubu as a leader worthy of emulation.

Obanikoro urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s leadership and re-election bid in the 2027 general elections.

He described Tinubu as a consistent politician, contrasting his political journey with those of former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, whom he accused of frequently changing political parties and platforms.

“Tinubu is a leader worthy of following. He is not like Obi or Atiku. He is constant and not always moving from one place to another,” he said.

The former minister also defended the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, expressing confidence that it would deliver significant benefits to Nigerians within the next three to five years.

Sharing his personal experience with educational funding, Obanikoro disclosed that he benefited from a student loan while studying abroad.

He explained that his parents had prioritised his education over material possessions, making it clear that although they might not be able to provide him with money or other luxuries, they would ensure he received an education because of its importance to his future.

He urged Nigerians to look beyond the immediate challenges associated with the student loan initiative and consider its potential to expand access to education and create opportunities for young people.

The Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, urged party supporters to intensify mobilisation ahead of the elections, warning against treating the campaign period as an opportunity for leisure.

He called on party members to work towards securing victory for the APC at all levels.