2027: Sanwo-Olu, Ambode rally Lagos East residents behind Tinubu, Hamzat

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents to vote for Tinubu, Hamzat and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu said supporting Tinubu’s re-election would be a way for Lagos residents to acknowledge his contributions to the development of the state.

He also expressed confidence that Hamzat would build on the achievements of the APC-led administration and take Lagos to greater heights.

The governor assured residents of Epe of a regular electricity supply, adding that the government had fulfilled its promise to deliver the Lekki-Epe Road.

He further said Tinubu had extended development beyond Lagos to other parts of the country.

The Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has said the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, possesses the administrative experience and institutional knowledge required to sustain the state’s development.

Ojelabi stated this on Thursday at the APC governorship campaign rally in Epe, Lagos East Senatorial District, where he described Hamzat’s candidacy as a deliberate choice aimed at consolidating the achievements of successive administrations while introducing fresh ideas.

He said the party was not relying solely on its past achievements but was presenting a development agenda designed to address emerging challenges and expand economic opportunities across the state.

According to him, Hamzat’s blueprint, The Lagos Promise – Iléèrí Èkó, is anchored on seven pillars: People First, Renewal, Opportunity, Machinery of Government, Inclusion, Security and Resilience, and Everyday Dignity.

Ojelabi said the implementation of the agenda required a leader with the experience and administrative capacity to translate policy commitments into tangible results.

He noted that Hamzat’s previous positions as Commissioner for Science and Technology and Deputy Governor had provided him with the institutional experience needed to lead the state.

“We are not campaigning on the strength of yesterday’s achievements alone. We are presenting a compelling vision for tomorrow.

“Our party is not experimenting with the future of Lagos. We have made a deliberate choice of competence, continuity and innovation. We are confident that Dr Hamzat will consolidate our achievements, introduce fresh ideas and take Lagos to greater heights,” he said.

The APC chairman also outlined development priorities for the six local government areas in Lagos East, saying the party recognised the peculiar needs and economic potential of each community.

He identified employment opportunities for young graduates in Ikorodu, improved market access for farmers in Epe and greater economic participation for entrepreneurs in Ibeju-Lekki as some of the priorities under the party’s proposed agenda.

He also listed modern infrastructure and efficient public services in Kosofe and Somolu, alongside affordable housing, quality education, improved healthcare and reliable transportation in Eti-Osa.

Ojelabi said the party’s objective was to ensure that every community and household in Lagos East benefited from the state’s economic growth.

He urged APC members and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 governorship election, stressing the need for unity, discipline and effective coordination.

He charged party faithful to take the campaign to every ward, polling unit and household while engaging women, youths, professionals and other groups.

Highlighting the economic importance of Lagos East, Ojelabi pointed to Lekki’s industrial development, Epe’s agricultural potential, Ikorodu’s commercial activities and Ibeju-Lekki’s strategic position, while acknowledging the contributions of Kosofe, Somolu and Eti-Osa.

He said the region’s potential could only be fully realised through effective leadership, commitment and sustained development efforts.

Tracing Lagos’ development to President Bola Tinubu’s administration as governor and subsequent progressive governments, Ojelabi maintained that continuity was necessary to sustain the state’s growth.

He assured Hamzat of the support of the APC leadership and members across the state, urging residents to support the party’s development agenda.

Also speaking, a former governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, highlighted the infrastructural projects undertaken during Tinubu’s administration, urging APC members to work towards securing victory at their respective polling units, wards and local government areas.

Ambode said the party’s promise of shared prosperity could be achieved through its development programmes, calling on supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.