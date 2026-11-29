Alhaji Umar Sani is among the top-notch opposition figures who resolved at the April 2026 Ibadan Declaration by a coalition of opposition leaders in Nigeria for a unified agenda meant to face the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election. Sani spoke on the ripple effect of that meeting, the ongoing bid by the opposition parties to unite, the current spate of political violence, the readiness of INEC for the elections, and other issues, in this interview with KUNLE ODEREMI.

WHAT’S your impression concerning preparations by candidates, political parties, and INEC for the general election that is weeks away?

I am not convinced that all the political parties are adequately prepared for the forthcoming elections. Several issues already threaten the preparedness of political parties, particularly protracted litigation over party leadership, candidacies, and internal disputes. These legal battles have the potential to destabilise party structures and divert attention from the actual business of campaigning. There are also serious concerns about the political environment in which the elections are expected to take place. In several states controlled by the ruling party, opposition parties have complained about being denied access to public campaign venues, while exorbitant charges are imposed for the use of billboards and other campaign facilities. Such practices undermine the principle of a level playing field and place opposition parties at a disadvantage.

There is also the question of confidence in INEC. The commission has a responsibility to demonstrate neutrality, transparency and institutional independence. Unfortunately, its leadership has attracted considerable controversy, with political parties, civil society organisations and some religious bodies expressing reservations about its ability to conduct the elections impartially. The controversy surrounding the INEC chairman’s perceived political associations has further complicated the situation. His reported encounter with Nigerians in the diaspora at Chatham House, following public concerns about his association with the APC leadership, illustrates the depth of the credibility challenge confronting the commission. The INEC chairman must understand that conducting elections is not simply about organising logistics and deploying electoral materials. It is equally about building confidence among stakeholders. He must demonstrate, through his conduct and decisions, that he is independent, impartial and committed to protecting the integrity of the electoral process. Ultimately, the credibility of the 2027 elections will depend not merely on INEC’s ability to conduct them but also on whether Nigerians and participating political parties believe that the commission is capable of conducting a free, fair and transparent election.

Are we likely to see a significant shift from the way past elections since 1999 were conducted, in view of the issues that necessitated the Justice Muhammed Uwais Panel on Electoral Reform after the 2007 elections, which were once adjudged the worst in Nigeria?

I am not particularly optimistic that we will witness the fundamental transformation of our electoral process that Nigerians have consistently demanded. The experience of successive elections since 1999, particularly the controversial 2007 general election, demonstrates that we have repeatedly failed to address the structural weaknesses in our electoral system. The Justice Muhammed Uwais Electoral Reform Committee was established precisely because of the widespread irregularities, manipulation and institutional failures that characterised the 2007 elections. Its recommendations were intended to address the fundamental weaknesses of our electoral system, including the independence of INEC, the appointment of its leadership, the prosecution of electoral offenders and the need to strengthen the institutional safeguards necessary for credible elections. Unfortunately, much of the reform agenda was either diluted, selectively implemented, or abandoned. The reform momentum that gathered some traction under the Goodluck Jonathan administration gradually disappeared after the APC assumed power in 2015. Since the recent amendment of the electoral law and the controversies surrounding some of its provisions, Nigerians have become increasingly suspicious of the electoral process. The perception that certain changes favour the ruling establishment has further weakened public confidence.

What is particularly disturbing is that many Nigerians increasingly perceive the forthcoming election as a contest between the electorate and the ruling party, rather than a straightforward contest between political parties. The growing popularity of expressions such as ‘Rig and Die’ and the declaration by some voters that nobody should expect them to seek judicial redress after an election reflect a dangerous erosion of confidence in both INEC and the judiciary. The Uwais Committee understood that electoral credibility cannot be achieved merely by changing election dates, introducing new technologies or amending legislation. It requires independent institutions, impartial electoral administrators, credible dispute-resolution mechanisms and a political culture that respects the will of the electorate. Until these fundamentals are restored, our elections will continue to struggle with the same credibility problems that necessitated the Uwais Committee in the first place.

You were part of the April 2026 Ibadan Declaration by opposition parties to team up and present a common candidate for the forthcoming presidential election. The plan crumbled almost as it was being hatched. Today, G-100, led by Salihu Lukman, is deeply involved in efforts to revive the common agenda. How auspicious, realistic, and feasible is this move and its overall goal?

The Ibadan Declaration may have suffered an initial setback, but I do not consider the idea dead. The emergence of the G-100 initiative, led by Salihu Lukman, represents another attempt to revive the opposition’s collective aspiration to challenge the ruling party through a more coordinated political arrangement. There is, however, an important distinction between the original Ibadan initiative and what the G-100 is now seeking to achieve. The present initiative appears to recognise that an effective opposition coalition cannot be restricted to producing a common presidential candidate. It must also consider cooperation across other elective positions, including governorship, National Assembly and state assembly elections. This broader approach is important because a successful coalition must be built on mutual political accommodation, shared objectives, and a realistic understanding of the electoral strength of participating parties in different parts of the country. Initially, the ADC and NDC were not part of the G-100 initiative. However, through persistence, perseverance and sustained engagement, efforts have been made to bring them into the broader conversation. The proposed 30 November summit will therefore be an important opportunity for stakeholders to examine the outstanding issues, identify areas of agreement and chart a workable path forward. I believe the initiative is auspicious and potentially achievable. However, the success or otherwise of the coalition will depend on the willingness of the political parties and their presidential aspirants to make compromises in the overriding interest of the country. It would be premature to pronounce the initiative successful or unsuccessful before the conclusion of these consultations. What matters is that the opposition must move beyond declarations of intent and demonstrate the political maturity required to translate its common aspiration into an effective electoral arrangement.

But already, both the ADC and the NDC have separately ruled out their candidates stepping down in the name of a single opposition candidate standing against incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the APC. What does this portend for the opposition parties in the battle to win the 19 January 2027 election, and do you foresee a possible electoral upset against the ruling APC?

I would be careful not to interpret the current positions of the ADC and NDC as the outcome of the coalition negotiations. Political negotiations are dynamic, and positions adopted at the beginning of a process do not necessarily represent the final decisions of the parties involved. As I indicated earlier, both parties were initially outside the G-100 initiative. Their subsequent participation in the broader engagement demonstrates that political consultations can produce changes in positions and expectations. The fundamental question is whether the opposition parties are prepared to subordinate individual ambitions to a collective national objective. A coalition cannot succeed if every participating party insists that its candidate must emerge as the sole presidential candidate. Equally, no party should be expected to surrender its political interests without a transparent and mutually acceptable process for determining the candidate and sharing political responsibilities. The danger of a fragmented opposition is obvious. It could divide votes that would otherwise be sufficient to challenge the ruling APC. However, a coalition that is hurriedly assembled without resolving fundamental disagreements could be equally counterproductive. As for the possibility of an electoral upset, I consider it a very realistic prospect. The APC may control the machinery of government, but control of government is not synonymous with control of the electorate. The outcome of an election is ultimately determined by voters, not by the number of governors, legislators, or political office-holders supporting a candidate. The 2015 election remains a powerful reminder that an incumbent government can lose despite enjoying considerable institutional and political advantages. What the opposition needs is a credible candidate, a coherent national message, an effective campaign structure, and a mechanism for preventing the fragmentation of opposition votes. If these conditions are met, an electoral upset against the APC is entirely possible.

What would you regard as the real issues that should sway voters at the general election, in the light of the prevalent situation across the country, and why?

Nigerians are already identifying the issues that should determine their choices at the polls. These issues are largely connected to the failure of the ruling party to fulfil many of its electoral promises and the deteriorating economic and security conditions confronting ordinary citizens. The most important issue is insecurity. Nigerians should be able to live, work, travel, and conduct their businesses without the constant fear of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and other forms of criminality. The responsibility to protect lives and property remains the primary obligation of government.The second is the worsening economic situation, particularly multidimensional poverty, hunger and the rising cost of living. The removal of fuel subsidies, the depreciation of the naira, rising electricity tariffs, and multiple taxation have imposed enormous burdens on households and businesses.There is also the question of unemployment, declining purchasing power, the deteriorating standard of education and the inability of many families to afford basic healthcare. These are not abstract economic statistics. They are daily realities confronting millions of Nigerians. The electorate must therefore interrogate the policies of the different candidates and political parties. They should demand to know what each candidate intends to do differently, how such policies will be funded, and what measurable improvements Nigerians can expect. The 2027 election should not be reduced to ethnic sentiment, religious considerations or the distribution of political appointments. It should be a referendum on performance, accountability, competence and the future of the country.

To what extent have the campaigns of the main candidates and their parties for the elections been based on those fundamental issues concerning most of the citizens, institutional values and the future of the country?

I think the campaigns have, to a considerable extent, revolved around fundamental issues affecting the welfare of Nigerians. However, there is a noticeable difference between the approaches adopted by the ruling party and the opposition. The ruling party has largely concentrated on defending its policies, explaining its achievements and making promises about what it intends to accomplish in the future. The opposition, on the other hand, has been highlighting the shortcomings of government policies and presenting alternative approaches that it believes will be more responsive to the needs of Nigerians. The opposition’s argument is essentially that the country requires a change of direction, particularly in the management of the economy, security, public services, and the general welfare of citizens.However, the issue goes beyond economic policies. It also concerns the future of democracy and the preservation of civil rule. I am particularly concerned that the ruling party appears increasingly inclined towards a coronation mentality, rather than a genuine democratic contest. A democracy cannot flourish where the ruling establishment behaves as though retaining power is an entitlement, rather than a responsibility that must be earned through the ballot.Under the APC-led Federal Government, democracy is increasingly on trial. The weakening of opposition institutions, the growing concerns about the independence of democratic institutions and the shrinking political space are matters that should worry every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation. The survival of democracy requires a viable opposition, independent institutions, an impartial electoral commission and a judiciary that inspires public confidence.

From what we have witnessed so far, would you say the candidates and their parties have aligned with the core provisions of the Electoral Act, especially on campaign financing and spending limits? What proof do you have to buttress your position?

I do not believe there is sufficient evidence to conclude that political parties and their candidates are fully complying with the provisions of the Electoral Act on campaign financing and expenditure limits. The fundamental problem is the absence of an effective and transparent monitoring mechanism capable of establishing how much political parties and candidates are spending, the sources of their funding, and whether such expenditure falls within the limits prescribed by law. INEC has statutory responsibilities in this regard, including monitoring campaign expenditure and ensuring compliance with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act. However, the commission appears preoccupied with the more immediate challenge of establishing its own legitimacy and rebuilding public confidence. The anti-corruption agencies also have a responsibility to ensure that political party financing is transparent and that public resources are not diverted to finance partisan campaigns. Unfortunately, there are persistent concerns about the selective application of their powers, particularly where political opponents of the government are concerned. There are allegations that financial investigations and enforcement actions are sometimes deployed selectively against opposition figures and individuals perceived to be funding opposition political activities.

I would, however, distinguish between allegations and established evidence. Without audited campaign accounts, independently verified expenditure records, and transparent disclosures by the parties, it would be difficult to make a conclusive determination of compliance or violation. What is clear is that the existing regulatory framework must be enforced impartially. Campaign finance regulations are meaningless if the institutions responsible for enforcing them cannot demonstrate independence, transparency and consistency. INEC must publish relevant information, demand compliance with statutory reporting requirements and ensure that no candidate or political party enjoys immunity from the law simply because it belongs to the ruling establishment.

Nigerians are seriously worried about the spectre of violence and mayhem trailing political campaigns, with political parties trading blame. How do you perceive the development, and what is the way out of the uncanny behaviour?

The carnival-like atmosphere that traditionally characterised political campaigns in Nigeria appears to be gradually disappearing. What we increasingly witness is a dangerous win-at-all-costs mentality in which political competition is treated as a battle for survival rather than an exercise in democratic choice.There is a growing tendency among some political actors to regard opponents as enemies who must be eliminated politically by every available means. Where an opponent cannot be defeated through legitimate political competition, violence is sometimes deployed to intimidate the individual, disrupt campaign activities, or discourage supporters from participating in the electoral process. Where these methods fail, the courts are sometimes turned into another battleground for securing the disqualification of political opponents.This culture is extremely dangerous. It undermines the fundamental principles of democracy, which recognise the right of every qualified citizen and political party to participate freely in the electoral process. The responsibility for preventing political violence rests primarily with political leaders. They must discipline their supporters, discourage inflammatory rhetoric and demonstrate that political disagreements can be resolved through peaceful and constitutional means.

Security agencies must also demonstrate impartiality by protecting all political parties and candidates without discrimination. Those who sponsor, finance, or participate in political violence must be investigated and prosecuted, irrespective of their political connections. INEC equally has a responsibility to ensure that all candidates enjoy equal opportunities to campaign without intimidation or obstruction. Unless we return to the democratic culture in which political campaigns were characterised by healthy competition, persuasion and public engagement, violence will continue to threaten our electoral process. Violence is the door through which democracy and civilian rule eventually exit. We must not allow political desperation to destroy the democratic space we have struggled to sustain since 1999.

The odds appear to favour the APC in the forthcoming general election, given that it controls the machinery of government in most of the 36 states, enjoys support from states where opposition governors are in office, and dominates in terms of membership of the National Assembly. Do you have a contrary view regarding its chances of retaining power on 16 January?

I have a contrary view. While I acknowledge that the APC enjoys considerable institutional and political advantages, I do not subscribe to the assumption that these advantages automatically translate into electoral victory. The 2015 general election provides the most compelling example. When former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the presidential election, the political machinery of the state, including several governors, legislators and influential political actors, appeared to favour his re-election. Yet the electorate made a different choice. That election demonstrated that the ultimate determinant of electoral outcomes is the voter, not the political office-holders surrounding an incumbent president.The APC may control a substantial number of state governments and enjoy a comfortable majority in the National Assembly, but these advantages should not be exaggerated. Many National Assembly members have been politically sidelined, and some may struggle to secure their return. Their presence in the legislature does not necessarily translate into electoral influence over their constituencies. More importantly, the APC must contend with growing public dissatisfaction arising from insecurity, economic hardship, poverty, and the rising cost of living. In Northern Nigeria, in particular, the persistent chants of ‘Bamayi’ and ‘Bamaso’ at political gatherings reflect the depth of popular discontent with the ruling party. These expressions may appear simplistic, but they represent a broader political sentiment that the APC cannot afford to ignore.

The contest has increasingly become one of political survival. The ruling party may have the governors, the legislators and the machinery of government, but the opposition believes it has the people. I believe the APC is fully aware of the growing resentment against its government. The people have become increasingly disillusioned, and the ruling party should not mistake the support of political office-holders for the support of the electorate. Ultimately, the 2027 election will be decided by Nigerians. If the opposition can organise itself, present a credible alternative and protect the integrity of the electoral process, the possibility of an electoral upset should not be dismissed. The APC should understand that political power is neither permanent nor hereditary. It is time for Bourdillon to begin contemplating a new political role.