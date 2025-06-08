2027: Review appointment of alleged APC members as INEC officials, SERAP urges Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently review the appointment of at least three alleged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that their continued tenure could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

In a letter dated June 7, 2025, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the rights group specifically urged the President to withdraw the nominations of Messrs. Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos), and Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), all of whom were appointed in October 2023 and are allegedly affiliated with the APC.

The organisation stressed that for elections to be free, fair, and credible, the electoral body must not only be independent in practice but also perceived as such by the public.

“Appointing individuals perceived to be partisan as RECs sends the wrong signal to Nigerians and the international community.

“It erodes trust in INEC and may jeopardise the integrity of the 2027 elections,” SERAP said.

Citing sections of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022, SERAP argued that appointing politically aligned individuals contravenes legal requirements mandating that electoral commissioners must be non-partisan and of unquestionable integrity.

“Section 156(1) of the Nigerian Constitution explicitly states that individuals appointed to INEC must not be members of a political party, while Paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule reinforces this by demanding neutrality and integrity from RECs,” the group added.

SERAP warned that any breach of these provisions risks undermining democratic processes and weakening the foundational principles of electoral accountability.

“Your government has a constitutional obligation to guarantee both the appearance and the reality of impartiality in the appointment of INEC officials,” the letter stated.

The organisation also called on President Tinubu to instruct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to draft and submit a bill to the National Assembly aimed at enhancing the legal and operational independence of INEC.

“Sending a draft bill to the National Assembly well ahead of the 2027 elections will demonstrate commitment to electoral reform and strengthen INEC’s capacity to conduct impartial elections,” SERAP said.

It further noted that such reforms would address the “serious and debilitating problems” experienced during the 2023 elections, which were marred by logistical failures, delayed results, and widespread allegations of irregularities.

Highlighting international standards, the group referenced the United Nations Human Rights Committee and the African Union’s Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, both of which urge member states to establish impartial electoral commissions free from political interference.

“Treating INEC as a line department accountable to political higher-ups rather than an independent body contradicts constitutional principles, international obligations, and undermines public confidence,” the organisation added.

SERAP emphasised that credible elections are a reflection of public will and democratic legitimacy, but this can only be achieved if the body overseeing the process enjoys full independence from government control and political influence.

“The will of the people is expressed through democratic elections.

“This requires that elections must be free, fair, legitimate, and credible. However, the credibility of elections depends in part on the integrity and competence of the body conducting them,” the group added.

The group urged the President to act swiftly in removing the alleged APC members from their positions and replacing them with individuals who are independent, non-partisan, and possess the moral rectitude required for such critical national roles.

“Reconsidering the appointment of those who are allegedly members of the APC and replacing them with people of unquestionable integrity and competence would go a long way in ensuring the independence of INEC and the credibility of the 2027 elections,” the letter concluded.

SERAP’s appeal comes amid growing public debate over electoral reforms and widespread concern that Nigeria’s democratic progress may be reversed if partisanship continues to taint electoral institutions.

