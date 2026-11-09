2027: Resist political pressure, CJN charges judges

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has charged judges and justices nominated to serve on the 2027 Election Petition Tribunals to resist political pressure, intimidation and external influence, insisting that electoral disputes must be determined strictly on the basis of evidence and the law.

Justice Kekere-Ekun gave the charge on Monday in Abuja at the swearing-in ceremony of judges nominated to serve on the 2027 Election Petition Tribunals and the commencement of a capacity-building workshop for judicial officers who will adjudicate election disputes.

The CJN described election adjudication as one of the most demanding assignments entrusted to judicial officers, given the intense public scrutiny, political interests and far-reaching consequences associated with decisions arising from electoral disputes.

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According to her, the oath taken by the judges is a solemn commitment to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will, and to ensure that neither personal considerations nor external influences displace the law.

“The courtroom must not become an extension of the political arena. Disputes must be resolved on the basis of the pleadings, evidence and applicable law,” she said.

The CJN stressed that the popularity of candidates, public opinion and political interests must not substitute for legal proof, adding that judicial officers must demonstrate patience, courage, even-handedness and restraint in the discharge of their responsibilities.

She also cautioned lawyers against filing multiple actions or appeals on substantially similar issues, pursuing conflicting orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction and deploying ex parte applications to secure tactical advantages.

The CJN said the 2027 general elections would be a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, with the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would hold on February 6, 2027.

She maintained that public confidence in the electoral process depended significantly on the assurance that disputes arising from elections would be resolved fairly, competently and without undue delay.

Kekere-Ekun commended the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, for organising the swearing-in ceremony, capacity-building workshop and launch of the second edition of the Judicial Electoral Manual.

She described the three initiatives as complementary measures aimed at ensuring that the Judiciary was adequately prepared for the forthcoming electoral cycle and however, clarified that the Judicial Electoral Manual was a reference guide and did not replace independent judicial reasoning or the responsibility of judges to determine each case on its particular facts and applicable law.

Earlier, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, disclosed that 375 judicial officers had been nominated to serve on the 2027 Election Petition Tribunals across the country. She said 138 of the nominees were returning members with previous tribunal experience, while 237 were newly nominated judicial officers.

Dongban-Mensem said the nominations followed consultations with heads of courts and the Nigerian Bar Association, with considerations including professional competence, integrity, judicial temperament and experience.

She warned the judge against political pressure, inducement, intimidation and personal relationships capable of compromising judicial independence.

The Court of Appeal President also disclosed that the court had introduced a centralised Case Management System to facilitate the scanning, uploading, storage and accessibility of judicial decisions, as well as an Electronic Filing Portal to improve the filing and service of court processes.

According to her, the technological initiatives are designed to improve efficiency, transparency and promptness while reducing administrative burdens on tribunal registries.

She also urged tribunal judges to discourage unnecessary adjournments and maintain a balance between expedition, procedural discipline and substantial justice.

In his goodwill message, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, described election petition tribunals as indispensable institutions for the peaceful resolution of electoral grievances and the preservation of political stability.

Fagbemi said the Electoral Act 2026 introduced significant reforms covering digital membership registers, internal party democracy, campaign financing, the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the grounds for challenging election results.

He highlighted provisions relating to mandatory digital membership registers under Section 77, restrictions on judicial intervention in internal party affairs under Section 83, the abolition of indirect primaries under Sections 84 and 86, and increased campaign expenditure limits under Section 92.

He also drew attention to the statutory deployment of BVAS under Section 47(2) and the provisions governing election petitions under Section 138(1).

The AGF said the impact of the reforms would depend on effective enforcement by INEC, compliance by political parties and judicial interpretation.

While calling for multiple tribunal panels to prevent delays and ensure compliance with constitutional timelines, Fagbemi also advocated careful selection of experienced and competent court registrars to support tribunal operations, noting that effective adjudication depended not only on the competence of judicial officers but also on efficient administrative support.

He urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to develop ethical guidelines or a code of conduct for lawyers involved in election-related litigation to discourage professional misconduct and protect public confidence in electoral justice.

In her remarks, the President of the NBA, Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya, said the credibility of election petition tribunals should not be measured only by their ability to produce winners and losers but also by whether those who lose retain confidence in the judicial process.

She said litigants who approach the courts with electoral grievances deserve to be heard fairly, regardless of their disappointment or suspicion about the outcome of an election.

According to her, political stability depends on citizens believing that they can challenge electoral outcomes, receive a fair hearing and understand the reasons behind judicial decisions.

“A litigant may leave the courtroom disappointed, but we must strive to ensure that they do not leave believing that being heard was pointless,” she said.

Badejo-Okunsanya expressed concern over what she described as an unprecedented level of cynicism in the country ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that public confidence in democratic institutions must be deliberately strengthened.

She urged judicial officers to recognise the consequences of citizens losing faith in the electoral adjudication process, insisting that the surest foundation for political stability was confidence that the law would be applied fairly, irrespective of who won or lost.