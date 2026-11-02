2027: Rep Bichi meets Kano APC lawmakers, 40 candidates over Tinubu, Yusuf’s reelection

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Kabir Bichi, has met with All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the Kano State House of Assembly and 40 candidates to strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting focused on mobilising support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other APC candidates.

The meeting, held on Sunday evening, November 1, 2026, at Bichi’s office in Bichi Local Government Area, was attended by APC lawmakers and candidates led by the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Ismail Falgore.

Bichi, who represents Bichi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the meeting was convened to strengthen cooperation among party stakeholders and coordinate campaign activities ahead of the elections.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the lawmaker said participants discussed key political issues and strategies to ensure the APC’s success at all levels in 2027.

He said the discussions also centred on harmonising the activities of party members and mobilising support for Tinubu, Governor Yusuf and other APC candidates.

“Yesterday evening, Sunday, November 1, 2026, I had the honour of convening a strategic meeting with all APC State Assembly Members and 40 candidates ahead of the 2027 General Elections, at my office in Bichi,” he said.

Bichi thanked Falgore and other participants for responding to his invitation, stressing the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving the party’s political objectives.

“I appreciate the Speaker and all members for honouring the invitation. Unity is our strength, and together we will deliver victory, Insha Allah,” he said.

The meeting is part of ongoing consultations and mobilisation efforts by APC stakeholders in Kano State ahead of the 2027 general elections.