President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday asked the people of Kebbi State to vote for him in next January’s presidential election to enable him to continue on the path of economic recovery, growth and physical infrastructure development.

Tinubu made the appeal in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful at the venue of his presidential rally.

Tinubu, who said his visit to the North-West state was to thank the people for their support during the last general election, also appealed to them to give him a fresh mandate to consolidate his achievements in the last three years.

He said: “I don’t have a long speech, but I will tell you that I have come to thank you for the last election. You voted for me, you voted for Gwandu, you voted for our senators, Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi and others.

“Now I have come back to say thank you. May Allah bless you and answer your prayers.

“You have been in the sun all day. All I need to say is thank you very much, from the bottom of my heart. I assure you of my commitment to the state, to the North-West, and to our party.

“I assure you, we are for peace, stability and progress of this country. We are united with one voice. We want progress, we want development.

“We want education, we want medical aid facilities that will speak for our people, that will take care of all of us. I come once again to plead with you to maintain peace, friendship and solidarity. God gives power to whom He pleases.

“I ask for it. He granted me the honour, the privilege, the opportunity for the first time. This time, I am before you to seek your support for the second time to complete what I have started.”

Responding to the requests made earlier by K

ebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Tinubu assured him that his administration would partner with the state in its development efforts.

The President listed the Birnin Kebbi–Argungu–Kaniyaka Road and the reconstruction of flood-damaged sections of the Kalgo–Bunza–Kamba Road, promising to provide the necessary Federal Government intervention.

He said: “It will be your turn next time. I understand your request on the inland dry port that is given. Kebbi needs it and it has been approved.

“All the buildings, Kebbi Road, Argungu-Kaneyaka, reconstruction of the flood-damaged cargo camper road. All the requests of the governor are before me here. I have listed them carefully.

“We are working together. What I want to ask you, the youth of Kebbi, the great Kebbi, the great Kebbi, the greater progressive Kebbi, are you ready to vote? Are you ready to vote? Do you have your PVC? Raise your hand if you have your PVC. Are you going to vote? Are you going to come out and vote?

“May Allah bless you.

“Thank you very much. I can go home, comfortably and sleep. I know you will come out to vote from top to bottom.”

Earlier, Vice-President Kashim Shettima faulted claims by some opposition party chieftains that the North was being marginalised by the Tinubu administration.

The Vice-President said people from the region occupied key positions in the security sector and the economy, arguing that it would be unfair to claim that the North had been sidelined by the administration.

He said: “We are grateful that the North, too, kept its promise in 2023 by giving the president 60.2 per cent of the votes that earn us a victory.

“We are even more grateful that you are prepared to do the same in January. You have rejected the lies, the distortions, the half-truths, the taunts, the insinuations, the threats and the noise of the opposition.

“We are here because we can see through them. Good people of Kebbi State, a vote for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for me as your Vice-President is a vote for the preservation of the North. We came at a difficult time.

“Our economy was faltering. Our infrastructure was decaying. Our security was compromised.

“Mr President knew he had to appoint the best people for the job. His first Minister of Defence was a Northerner, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar. His current Minister of Defence is a Northerner, General Christopher Musa.

“His Minister of State for Defence is a Northerner, Muhammad Bello Matawalle. His National Security Adviser is a Northerner, Malam Nuhu Ribadu. The North sits comfortably as the table-wide decisions are made.

“The Chief of Army Staff, the Attorney General of the Federation, are Northerners. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, is a Northerner. The North sits comfortably, I want to reiterate, at the table where decisions are made.”

On the security challenges confronting the North-East and North-West, particularly attacks by bandits and insurgents, the Vice-President highlighted measures taken by the administration to motivate military personnel, alongside the procurement of arms and ammunition.

Shettima also listed efforts by the Tinubu administration to support farmers in the region. He said the government had committed substantial funds to road projects across the North.

He said: “To motivate those tasked with protecting your lives and property, His Excellency, President Tinubu has increased the salaries of our armed forces by up to 80 per cent and prioritised the security of all our security agencies. He also understands the needs of our farmers. Thousands of them participate in dry-season farming.

“And just yesterday, he gave me the honour of chairing a committee that will procure fertiliser worth N200 billion for distribution to our farmers in the dry season. And you and I know where those farmers are. They are in Kebbi, they are in Jigawa, they are in Kano, they are in Yobe, they are largely in Kaduna, they are in Niger, they are in Sokoto, they are in Kebbi, they are in Zamfara.

“So, my brothers in the North, this is why we have to continue to support the President. On the highway, the government is building from Sokoto to Badagry to ease movement across the country, 258 kilometres run through Kebbi. This is the longest stretch in any state.

“But roads alone are not enough without electricity. We have increased the capacity of the Birnin Kebbi transmission substation while constructing a 3.5-megawatt solar project in Ambursa to serve homes and businesses.

“On January 16, I trust you to come out en masse and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On February 6, I trust you to return Governor Nasir Idris for a second term. We have so much to do to fix this great country and we must all do our part.”

Earlier, taking the gathering down memory lane on the formation of the APC, the Vice-President maintained that the North should reward Tinubu for his role in ensuring that one of its own, the late Muhammadu Buhari, emerged as President in 2015, defeating the then incumbent, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who, like Tinubu, is from the South.

He said: “When we formed the APC in 2013, we sat down and agreed that the North should run for president. A year later, one man stood his ground in the primaries.

“He ensured that the primaries took place in Lagos and for a reason. He stood by the man who told delegates that he would never buy their votes with dollars. He made sure that the late General Muhammadu Buhari became our party’s choice.

“He sacrificed his resources and comfort to give the North what it wished for. The man is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jagaban Borgu.”

The National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, also declared that Tinubu deserved to be rewarded with a fresh mandate by the region, considering his efforts to address its challenges.