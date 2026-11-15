2027: PRP guber candidate inaugurates 1000-member campaign council in Bauchi



The Bauchi State Chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), through its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections, Sen. Shehu Buba Umar, on Sunday inaugurated a 1,000-member State Governorship Campaign Council drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state.

At the inauguration, Umar, who currently represents Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Senate, urged members of the council to embrace unity, peaceful political engagement and issue-based campaigns ahead of the elections.

He described the inauguration as an important step towards strengthening the party’s grassroots mobilisation and improving its chances of victory in 2027.

He explained that the campaign council comprised directors drawn from the state’s senatorial zones and local government areas, with the responsibility of coordinating campaign activities and developing strategies to secure electoral victory.

Umar stressed that electoral victory could only be achieved through peaceful and constructive engagement rather than violence, slander or character assassination.

He urged party members to set aside their differences and work towards a common objective, adding that disagreements during deliberations and committee meetings should be resolved through dialogue, persuasion and mutual understanding.

He said his ambition to govern Borno State was driven by the desire to address what he described as challenges of misgovernance and redirect the state towards sustainable prosperity.

According to him, his development agenda is centred on economic stability and growth, improved security, urban and rural infrastructure, people-friendly reforms and citizens’ welfare.

He also emphasised the need for grassroots mobilisation, adequate electoral preparation and voter education, particularly on the importance of protecting votes after casting ballots.

The PRP candidate highlighted the importance of legislative collaboration, noting that effective governance would require cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.

He said electing PRP representatives into the State House of Assembly and National Assembly would strengthen the party’s ability to implement its manifesto and advance the development interests of Borno State.

Describing the 2027 elections as challenging, Umar charged members of the campaign council to develop a workable programme of activities and adopt strategies to secure victory for the party.

He urged the newly inaugurated members to take the campaign to communities, wards and polling units, engage residents, listen to their concerns and communicate the party’s programmes to the electorate.

He maintained that the campaign should focus on issues and respect for voters rather than attacks on political opponents.

Umar expressed confidence that the PRP would win the 2027 governorship election through unity, commitment, hard work and voters’ support.

He subsequently declared the campaign council inaugurated and urged members to commence grassroots mobilisation through door-to-door engagement across polling units, wards and the state.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the PRP, Abdulrahman Yusuf Muazu, said the campaign council was carefully constituted to represent different segments of the state’s political landscape.

He urged members to consider their appointments a privilege, stressing that their selection did not make them superior to other party members.

Muazu warned against laxity and insolence, urging the council members to work diligently to attract more members and supporters to the party.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Campaign Council, Hon. Ibrahim Makama, assured that the council was ready to commence activities aimed at mobilising support for the PRP and its governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Makama described membership of the council as a privilege and pledged loyalty and commitment to the party and its candidate, with the aim of securing victory at all levels.

He urged party members and supporters to engage in issue-based campaigns while avoiding character assassination, calumny and violence.