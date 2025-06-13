2027: Pro-Tompolo group vows to mobilise 10 million votes for Tinubu

A Pro-Tompolo group under the auspices of the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, has pledged to mobilise 10 million votes for President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja to mark the nation’s Democracy Day, Protem National Coordinator, PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi, called on Nigerians to join the movement.

The Pro-Tompolo group leader said, in two years, President Tinubu had positioned Nigeria as a global economic powerhouse and a beacon of democratic governance.

He said the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, under the leadership of its Grand Patron, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is resolute in its mission to mobilise support across Nigeria for Tinubu.

He said: “In just two years, President Tinubu has demonstrated unparalleled vision, courage, and resolve, positioning Nigeria as a global economic powerhouse and a beacon of democratic governance.

“His bold reforms and transformative policies have laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth, prosperity, and unity. We stand in awe of his unrelenting drive to deliver the dividends of democracy to every Nigerian, regardless of region, religion, or socioeconomic background.

“The PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, under the distinguished leadership of our Grand Patron, High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), the Ibe-Ebidouwei of the Ijaw Nation, is resolute in its mission to mobilize support across Nigeria for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“Today, we announce that High Chief Tompolo will lead a nationwide campaign to engage political stakeholders, traditional leaders, and citizens ward by ward, street by street, and home by home to ensure that President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria is understood and embraced.

“His leadership will galvanize support across regions, uniting Nigerians behind a leader who has proven his capacity to deliver. Tompolo’s mobilization efforts will focus on promoting President Tinubu’s transformative policies, championing unity, and countering misinformation about the administration’s reforms. His deep-rooted belief in the Renewed Hope Agenda stems from President Tinubu’s stellar track record as Lagos State Governor and his remarkable achievements in office.

“Rooted in the belief that true change begins at the community level, the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement is committed to building a robust support network for President Tinubu’s leadership. We vow to mobilize 10 million votes for his re-election in 2027, ensuring that his transformative vision resonates with every Nigerian.

“We call on all Nigerians to join us in this movement to sustain the momentum of progress and secure a brighter future under President Tinubu’s leadership. Together, we will build a Nigeria that is prosperous, united, and globally respected.”