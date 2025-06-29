2027: Pro-Tinubu group begins grassroots mobilisation in South East

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has officially inaugurated and empowered its Abia State chapter with a promise to drive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision down to the grassroots while boosting small businesses and supporting indigent families across the state.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the National Coordinator of SERHA, Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere, commended ward and local government coordinators for their commitment to mobilizing support for the President’s agenda.

He assured the gathering that the initiative would not fail in its mandate to uplift communities across the South East.

As part of the empowerment, Enwere announced the distribution of vital business equipment including sewing machines, grinding machines, hairdressing equipment, and dryers.

In addition, over 1,000 beneficiaries will receive financial support ranging from N20,000 to N200,000 to strengthen their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

Specifically, 100 business owners will get N200,000 each, 200 will receive N100,000, 300 will benefit from N50,000, while ₦20,000 will be disbursed to 500 indigent families.

“These resources will go a long way to grow your businesses and help you earn a better living,” Enwere said.

The SERHA National Coordinator also hailed President Tinubu for establishing the South East Development Commission, describing it as a strategic move to drive growth and development in the region.

Enwere urged members to sustain their grassroots mobilization efforts, highlighting the Tinubu administration’s achievements so far, including bold economic reforms, improved infrastructure, national unity, and investment in education and healthcare.

He emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda stands on three pillars: economic growth through innovative policies and infrastructure investment, enhanced security, and robust human capital development through education and healthcare improvements.

“As a collective voice, we are united in our determination to support His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a second term. Together, we can build a brighter future for Nigeria”, Enwere declared.

He called on the people of the South East to continue mobilizing their communities, volunteering for the cause, and spreading the message of hope and national renewal.

With the inauguration of its Abia chapter, SERHA says it is determined to strengthen support for President Tinubu and ensure that the benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda reach every corner of the region.