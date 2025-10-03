2027: Pro-Ajadi group sets agenda for right leadership

The political landscape of Adamawa gained new energy on Independence Day as the Ajadi Rescue Movement (ARM) inaugurated its state chapter in Yola, declaring its readiness to make a difference in Nigeria’s democracy by “choosing leaders right” come 2027.

The inauguration, held at the Nurses’ House in Jimeta, Yola, attracted party faithful, grassroots representatives, and regional coordinators who described the event as “the beginning of a new era in the North-East.”

In his welcome address, the State Coordinator, Hon. Rilwan Idris Yahya, urged the 21 Local Government Area executives and state officers to embrace integrity, transparency, and accountability in discharging their responsibilities.

“We are not just building another political structure; we are building trust with the people. Our mission is simple: service must get to the grassroots, and leaders must emerge through the people’s will,” Yahya declared.

The Northern States Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Shuaibu, who travelled from afar to attend, stressed that the Ajadi Rescue Movement was beyond politics—it was a humanitarian platform seeking to empower Nigerians regardless of region, ethnicity, or creed.

“Ajadi Rescue Movement is a movement of hope. We have carried out humanitarian services across states, reaching vulnerable people, and the message is clear: Nigerians deserve leaders who understand service, not self-interest,” Shuaibu said.

“This Adamawa chapter must be the model. 2027 will be the year we show the nation that leaders can be chosen right, by the people and for the people.”

Goodwill messages flowed in from other stakeholders, further underlining the optimism in the air.

Speaking on behalf of the 21 LGA Coordinators, Hon. A.A. Mubarak, the State Secretary, pledged loyalty to the founder’s vision:

“Adamawa has been remembered, and we are grateful. Our task is to show by our actions that we can deliver on the promises made to the people. We will not fail.”

For the women’s wing, Ms Comfort Ndondo, Assistant Women’s Leader, described the initiative as a blessing for community development.

“When women are empowered and communities supported, society rises. That is why Ajadi Rescue Movement gives us hope—it is not politics as usual; it is about humanity,” she noted.

A special highlight came when Comrade Dabo Nuhu Muhammad, Taraba State Coordinator, delivered a brief presentation profiling the founder of the movement, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo. He described Ajadi as a visionary entrepreneur, community developer, and philanthropist whose lifelong ambition is to give back to his generation through leadership and service.

The Adamawa Central Coordinator, Mr Leviticus James, also expressed gratitude to participants for making the inauguration historic, while participants engaged in an interactive question-and-answer session that ended with renewed commitments to grassroots mobilisation.

Widespread interactions between the group and citizens across the state indicate that Adamawa’s chapter of the Ajadi Rescue Movement has positioned itself as a political force ahead of 2027.

