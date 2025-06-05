To restore sanity in the electoral process and inspire confidence of the electorate, the sitting President should no longer be the appointing authority for the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and national commissioners.

This formed part of the submission of the Women Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) in partnership with African Center for Leadership, Strategy and Development (CENTRE LSD) at its presentation before the Joint Committees on INEC/Electoral Reform of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Dr. Austin Aigbe, who presented the forum memo on appointment criteria for INEC Chairman and Commissioners, noted that the appointment process for INEC leadership remains questionable since it creates a conflict of interest for the President.

Alternatively, the forum suggested a composition of independent panel membership of eight institutions to screen and nominate three persons for the selection and approval of one person by the President and National Assembly.

Aigbe noted that removing the appointment of INEC National Chairman and Commissioners from the control of the Presidency would insulate the leadership of the Electoral umpire from undue political pressures and ultimately,enhance the integrity and impartiality of INEC.

The forum in its memo suggested that a nominee from the National Judicial Council (NJC) should be the chairman of the screening Committee, while the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), should also have a nominee, preferably its President as the co-Chairman.

Other members to complete the composition as members, according to their recommendations, include; the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), National Union of Journalists (NUJ) President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) while the anti graft agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should have its Secretary nominated as the Committee’s Secretary.

The Forum recommendations read in part:”After a thorough and careful review of the electoral reform proposal by the National Assembly, we humbly draw attention to the ongoing debate surrounding the appointment of the INEC leadership, which necessitates urgent electoral reform.

“As the country faces challenges related to political inequity, voter engagement, and the integrity of electoral processes, the manner in which leaders are appointed to oversee these mechanisms has become critically important.

“Concerns about transparency, neutrality, and potential political influence dominate discussions, with critics asserting that the appointment process is frequently marred by political manipulation, which undermines the commission’s independence and erodes public trust.

“As Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure draws to a close later this year after serving two terms in office, making him ineligible for reappointment, the ongoing discussions regarding his successor have sparked renewed calls for comprehensive electoral reforms.

“Central to these discussions is the need for reforms that strengthen the integrity of the electoral system through systemic changes. This includes addressing how the leadership of the INEC is appointed, ensuring that the selection process is transparent, merit-based, and free from political influence.

“The appointment process for INEC leadership remains questionable. This proposal advocates for the establishment of an independent body that will be responsible for selecting a set of candidates for INEC leadership to the President, who in turn nominates one from the set to enhance the credibility, transparency, and public trust in the electoral landscape.”



The Forum also suggested requisite qualities for the would be Chairman of INEC.

“INEC leadership criteria should be explicitly stated in the Third Schedule of the Constitution of Nigeria or relevant sections. Key qualifications should include a strong academic foundation. In addition to relevant experience in governance, law, or public service. And a proven leadership ability, demonstrated through past roles or positions.”

The activists also recommended electronic voting and single day voting to stop what it called the wastage of public fund, associated with printing of ballot papers, running into billions of Naira.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy&Development (Centre LSD), Mr. Monday Osasah, said the policy briefs and memoranda presented were the result of extensive research and stakeholder engagement.

“They offer critical insights and recommendations on protecting civic space, enhancing electoral credibility, and improving the appointment process for INEC leadership. These documents are not merely reports; they represent a call to action for all stakeholders, including government, civil society, and the private sector.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

