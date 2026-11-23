The Presidency has identified Adamawa and Taraba as areas in North where President Bola Tinubu could face a strong electoral challenge from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 general elections.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, disclosed this on Sunday night while appearing on a Channels Television programme.

Bwala was responding to arguments about the popularity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressing confidence that Tinubu would secure victory in most northern states despite the anticipated contest in parts of the North.

According to him, Adamawa, Atiku’s home state, and neighbouring Taraba are the two states where the APC expects a relatively competitive race.

He, however, maintained that the president would defeat the former vice president in both states, although the margin of victory might be narrow.

“The only states in the North that we will battle with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are his own state, Adamawa, and probably Taraba.

“When I said battling, I’m not suggesting that he will win. I am saying that when we defeat him, the margin might not be too much. The rest of the other states, we will get them,” Bwala said.

The presidential aide also described the North-West as a political battleground, stressing that political parties must intensify efforts to win over voters through lawful means.

“The North-West is a battleground and in politics, you do everything you can in the ambit of the law to persuade somebody,” he added.

Atiku, a former vice president, is the ADC’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, setting up a contest with Tinubu, who is seeking re-election on the APC platform.

Bwala’s remarks offer an indication of the states the Presidency considers potentially competitive ahead of the election, although the actual outcome will depend on voters’ decisions at the polls.