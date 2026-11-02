2027: Pray for us, don’t castigate us — Umahi tells South-East CAN

…as South-East CAN, Hausa, Yoruba communities endorse Tinubu, Nwifuru in Ebonyi

The Minister of Works and Director of the Directorate of Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator David Umahi, has urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South-East zone, to continue praying for President Bola Tinubu’s administration rather than criticising it.

Umahi made the appeal on Monday in Abakaliki during a town hall meeting with South-East CAN, Hausa and Yoruba communities, as well as other non-indigenes in Ebonyi State.

The meeting, organised by the Directorate of Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation of the APC PCC, saw the South-East CAN, Hausa and Yoruba communities endorse President Tinubu for the 2027 general election.

The minister said the Tinubu administration needed the prayers of the church to succeed, stressing that criticism would not build the nation.

He urged the church to set aside sentiments and support the President’s re-election bid in 2027, noting that the South-East stood to benefit more by supporting Tinubu to complete eight years in office.

“What we the people of South East want is eight years presidency and not four years. The person that is saying that he will rule for four years as a President ruled for eight years as Governor. If four years was enough, why did he govern for eight years as Governor?

“Four years is introduction. So, our position as leaders of South East is that Igbo needs complete eight years presidency when it is our turn. We must support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu so that we can rule for eight years when our time comes,” Umahi said.

Earlier, the President of the Christian Fellowship of Nigeria (CFN), South-East zone, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, said the zone would show appreciation to the President and Umahi for infrastructure development in the region by supporting Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“We are owing our leader the President and Minister of Works, His Excellency Sen. David Umahi, appreciation, and the only way we can show appreciation is to support the President in the 2027 general election,” Nwali said.

The former President of the association’s Women Wing, Mrs. Uche Charity Ujunwa, and the Youth Wing leader, Peter Onyeabor, assured that women and youths in the zone would mobilise support for Tinubu.

Similarly, leaders of the Yoruba and Hausa communities in Ebonyi, Kazeem Bankole and Alhaji Danjuma Gambo, respectively, pledged to mobilise their members to support Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru and other APC candidates in the 2027 general election.