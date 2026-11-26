The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash O. Amupitan, SAN, has said the success of the 2027 general election will depend largely on security agencies.

Amupitan spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the National Conference on Election Security for the 2027 General Election, jointly convened by INEC and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He said the election rests on two pillars, INEC and the security agencies, noting that, with 51 days to the polls, security and election management are inseparable.

“INEC manages the ballot; security agencies secure the environment that makes the ballot possible. When either pillar falters, the democratic process suffers,” he said.

“Security is both the first mile and the last mile of election logistics. The success of the 2027 general election will to a large extent depend on the security agencies – ensuring total synergy among all ICCES members.”

The chairman said INEC had decentralised the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) into ICCES Tentacles down to local government areas and wards to close operational gaps.

He said Resident Electoral Commissioners and Commissioners of Police must operate as co-pilots, while DPOs, DSS commanders, NSCDC officers and INEC electoral officers must share real-time channels and rehearse rapid response.

He disclosed that INEC would deploy over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel, mostly National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, and 57,000 newly procured BVAS devices calibrated at 850 voters per machine, requiring armed escorts from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches to Registration Area Centres and riverine jetties.

On campaign violence, Amupitan condemned the escalation since August 2026, citing attacks on convoys, town halls, party offices and supporters in Lagos, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Oyo and Benue.

“INEC condemns this wave of political campaign violence in the strongest, clearest, and most unequivocal terms,” he said.

He also condemned harassment of, and attacks on, INEC leadership, staff and ad hoc workers by party supporters.

“INEC officials are non-partisan public servants discharging a sacred constitutional mandate. When party supporters attack our personnel, they are attempting to coerce an independent constitutional referee. We will neither be intimidated nor blackmailed,” he said.

He said party leaders bore responsibility for their supporters.

“Signing peace accords in Abuja while tolerating or financing thuggery in the states is a contradiction our democracy can no longer afford,” he said.

Amupitan warned that violence suppressed turnout, threatened the deployment of ad hoc staff, including the 232,658 persons with disabilities on the register, and poisoned the post-election environment.

He said that, beyond Nigeria, a credible poll in the country was an anchor for West African stability, while turmoil would trigger displacement and embolden anti-democratic forces.

He cited kinetic threats, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and North-Central, separatist agitation in the South-East and cultism, as well as non-kinetic threats such as artificial intelligence, voice cloning, deepfakes and disinformation.

He said the Electoral Act 2026 provided deterrence, with Sections 96 and 97 prohibiting inflammatory language, the use of private guards and thuggery, and criminalising threats to coerce voters, with penalties of up to N5 million or 12 months’ imprisonment for individuals and N10 million for parties.

“Section 148 empowers INEC to prosecute upon receiving case files from police,” he said.

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He listed the challenges facing ICCES to include lack of legal backing, siloed intelligence, supremacy tussles, role confusion and communication incompatibility.

He announced a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2026, to test BVAS and IReV safeguards.

The conference was attended by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS, the Director-General of the NIA, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC and other security heads.