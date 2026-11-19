The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for registration of ad-hoc staff for the 2027 general election by two weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the INEC Portal for Recruitment of Election Staff (INECPRES) would now close at 11:59pm on Wednesday, December 3, 2026.

The portal was opened at 8:00am on Friday, September 18, 2026, and was earlier scheduled to close on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Haruna said the extension followed a review of the exercise and was intended to give more eligible Nigerians the opportunity to apply and to ensure that the Commission had an adequate pool of applicants for deployment nationwide.

He said persons yet to apply could do so through the dedicated portal, https://pres.inecnigeria.org, before the new deadline.

The Commission reminded applicants that registration was only through the INECPRES portal, which could also be accessed via its official website, and that the application was free.

“No official of the Commission or any other person is authorised to demand payment from any applicant,” the statement said, advising Nigerians to disregard any other website, link or message claiming to be a recruitment portal of the Commission.

INEC had, in a public notice on October 2, 2026, announced the activation of the portal for both web and mobile application, with the web version accessible via http://pres.inecnigeria.org and the Android app via http://inecnigeria.org/pres.apk.