2027: Politicians fronting coalition are destiny rustlers – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and former presidential candidate, has criticised the opposition coalition fronting an anti-Tinubu re-election campaign.

According to him, the individuals leading the coalition are “tired” and complicit in placing Nigeria in its current state.

Sowore stated this during an interview on Arise News, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Wednesday.

“If you look at the people in this coalition, they are people who are tired, apart from the fact that they are complicit in putting Nigeria where it is today. They’re destiny rustlers just as you talk about cattle rustlers.”

Sowore also stated that he is not part of the opposition coalition and believes that the coalition Nigerians need is one formed by the oppressed.

“This opposition coalition move you’re seeing was actually created to distract Nigerians from creating their own,” Sowore added.

The opposition coalition includes notable figures such as former Senate President David Mark, former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Rivers State Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, among others.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that it has received an application for registration from the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), a political party formed from a coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Commission disclosed that it has so far received a total of 110 applications, including that of the Atiku-led coalition party, ADA, from associations seeking registration as political parties.

“INEC Receives 110 Applications for New Political Party Registration: As at Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties. We are diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our Regulations and Guidelines.

“We have acknowledged all requests received so far except six of them received recently which will be done before the end of the week,” the statement read.