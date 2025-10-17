2027: Political stakeholders declare support for Tinubu, Ambode 

Political stakeholders from the South-West region have declared their full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 General Elections, saying they will use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the next nationwide poll exercise to consolidate his achievements and sustain progressive governance in Nigeria.

The stakeholders made the vow in Lagos during a PVC Sensitisation Campaign exercise organised by the Tinubu-Ambo Support Group, a coalition of loyalists committed to mobilising grassroots support for both President Tinubu and former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Director-General of the Tinubu-Ambo Support Group, Dr Seyi Bamigbade, while addressing newsmen at the event, said the sensitisation exercise was aimed at awakening political consciousness among citizens and ensuring that eligible voters across the South-West geo-political zone obtain their PVCs ahead of the 2027 polls.

Bamigbade said the group’s mission was to strengthen democratic participation, while also reaffirming loyalty to the ideals of President Tinubu, whom he described as “the architect of modern Lagos and the builder of Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“Our PVCs are for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. We are standing firmly behind the president to complete the transformational journey he has started.

“At the same time, we are backing the return of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode as Governor of Lagos State, because his vision and achievements remain unmatched in delivering people-oriented governance,” he said.

Speaking further, Bamigbade emphasised that former Governor Ambode’s return to the Lagos political scene would further consolidate the development blueprint laid by Tinubu and sustained by successive administrations, assuring that the combination of both leaders’ experience and commitment would ensure prosperity for Lagos and the entire South-West region.

Participants at the sensitisation exercise, including youth groups, market leaders, and community influencers, echoed the call for renewed civic engagement, ahead of the 2027 polls, pledging to mobilise residents to collect their PVCs as a civic responsibility.

The Director-General of the Tinubu-Ambo Support Group, Bamigbade, also announced plans to replicate the campaign across all South-West states, saying that particular emphasis would be placed on rural areas where voter apathy and registration challenges remained prevalent.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify efforts in simplifying the voter registration process and ensuring the wide accessibility of PVC collection centres.

“2027 is not far away. The time to act is now. Every vote will count, and every PVC must speak for Tinubu, for Ambode, and for the progress of our dear nation,” he said.

