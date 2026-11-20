The Presidential Intelligence Group (PIG) has fixed January 10, 2027, for its maiden national presidential debate ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying two of the six invited presidential candidates have indicated their readiness to participate.

The debate, scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, is expected to last three hours and will be transmitted live.

The Chairman of PIG, Lai Olasode, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing, where he said the initiative was aimed at strengthening democratic accountability and giving Nigerians an opportunity to assess presidential candidates and their policy proposals before voting.

Olasode said the debate had become necessary because presidential debates had not been consistent in Nigeria’s electoral history. He argued that the country could not afford to approach the 2027 general elections without a platform where candidates could publicly defend their programmes.

He said debates would enable undecided voters to compare candidates, scrutinise their manifestoes, assess their leadership styles and examine their capacity to respond to critical national issues.

According to him, the debate will focus on five major areas: the economy, justice and constitutional matters, education, infrastructure and health, and security.

He explained that each candidate would have five minutes to respond to questions, with an additional two minutes for follow-up responses.

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Olasode said the three-hour programme would be divided into five segments, featuring different seating and engagement arrangements, including a session in which candidates would leave the podium to respond directly to questions from members of the audience.

He added that another segment would involve Nigerians in the diaspora, who would participate by asking questions.

The PIG chairman said the organisers were also introducing the participation of primary and secondary school pupils, alongside representatives of the broadcast and print media, academia and civil society organisations.

He described the involvement of schoolchildren as an opportunity to give younger Nigerians a voice in discussions about the country’s leadership and future.

On the participation of candidates, Olasode said invitations had been sent to six presidential candidates, adding that two had confirmed their willingness to participate, while the remaining four were yet to formally respond.

He explained that the six candidates were selected based on criteria including previous government experience, campaign structure, engagement with voters, availability of a manifesto and popularity.

He said the organisers adopted the criteria to establish a benchmark for participation rather than invite every presidential candidate.

Olasode said PIG had invited each participating candidate to nominate five representatives to serve on committees overseeing the planning and organisation of the programme.

According to him, the arrangement was intended to promote transparency, accountability and confidence among the participating political camps.

He also denied receiving financial support from any political party or presidential candidate, maintaining that the initiative was being funded entirely by the organisers.

“We are undertaking this 100 per cent on ourselves. We are not asking any candidate to bring Shishi,” he said, adding that candidates could only pay for commercial airtime if they wished to use the platform to advertise their campaigns.

Olasode further said the questions would go beyond conventional campaign rhetoric, insisting that candidates would be expected to demonstrate knowledge of the issues, provide evidence of previous achievements and present practical road maps for implementing their promises.

He maintained that the debate was not designed merely as an electoral contest but as an opportunity to promote political education, accountability and informed participation in the democratic process.

He urged Nigerians to support the initiative, arguing that presidential candidates should be willing to subject their policies and proposals to public scrutiny before seeking the mandate of the electorate.