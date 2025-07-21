2027: Peter Obi won’t be denied eligibility to seek our presidential ticket — ADC

•He enjoys our blessings to remain in LP •Says same privilege extended to El-Rufai

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied insinuations that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, would not be eligible to seek its ticket in the 2027 general election.

Interim National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in a telephone interview.

His clarification was on the heels of speculations that the LP chieftain, who has since openly identified with the ADC, would be excluded from the party presidential race since he has not formally resigned from the LP.

Both former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, have since resigned from their respective parties.

Mallam Abdullahi however said the ADC agreed to give Peter Obi special concession, to stay back in LP, since he has his followers contesting for the Anambra State governorship election.

The ADC publicity secretary also revealed that same privilege was extended to former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to stay back in the Social Democratic Party because his supporters are equally contesting bye elections into Federal Constituencies, fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said:” Peter Obi is part of the Coalition. Himself and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai were given special concessions by the party because their followers were given tickets to contest elections.

“In the case of Mr. Peter Obi, he has candidates for Anambra elections. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has followers contesting by-elections.

“ The understanding is that since their followers had secured tickets in ADC and SDP, they stay back until the processes are completed. They will be allowed to join fully after the elections.”

Checks by the Nigerian Tribune at LP secretariat on Sunday showed that the issue of Obi’s resignation from the party had not been contemplated or discussed by his camp of the party, led by the Interim National Working Committee (NWC) headed by a former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman.

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Friday,the camp again reiterated Obi’s membership of the LP, further noting that his involvement with the ADC was about his own conviction, which he could also alter as it pleased him.

When contacted the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) told the Nigerian Tribune that the former governor of Anambra State remained a member of the LP, but clarified that at the appropriate time, Obi would tackle head-on, any issues relating to his preparations for the 2027 presidential poll.

“Peter Obi, for now, is a member of the Labour Party. When we reach the bridge, we decide how to cross it,” POMR stated.