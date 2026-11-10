2027: Peter Obi will run to Cameroon instead of tackling Nigeria’s problems, Wike alleges

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has launched a fresh attack on Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, declaring that he lacks the capacity to confront Nigeria’s challenges and would flee to Cameroon if confronted with the responsibilities of the presidency.

Wike said Obi would run away from the country’s problems rather than confront them head-on, unlike President Bola Tinubu, whom he praised for taking difficult decisions and tackling Nigeria’s challenges.

The minister spoke on Tuesday at the Abaji Area Council Rainbow Coalition and Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abuja, where he urged FCT residents to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Taking a swipe at Obi’s leadership credentials, Wike said Nigeria needed a president who could confront difficult situations rather than abandon the country when challenges arose.

“We are talking about President of Nigeria. It is not about running a 100-metre race. It is not that. It is about having the capacity. If you like, run 300km, you don’t have the capacity,” he said.

He argued that the presidency was not a position for political theatrics or public relations but required courage, capacity and a willingness to take responsibility for the country’s problems.

“You left one party. You can’t stand to fight. You went to Labour, they gave you a ticket, you ran away, you went to ADC. You got to ADC, you realised you won’t get a ticket, you ran away to another party.

“One day here, we will have a problem with Cameroon, you need Nigeria. That can’t be somebody. You quarrel with your wife, instead of seeing how you control her, you run away. What kind of character is that, and those are characters you want us to hand over Nigeria to? Do you want such kind of character?”

Wike also challenged Abaji residents to demonstrate their support for Tinubu through votes at the polling unit and ward levels, warning political leaders against making promises they could not fulfil.

“Let me repeat what I said yesterday. To the people of Abaji, through their chairman, councillors and leaders, you come from different wards. You have told me you will vote for Tinubu. I have no problem with that. I want to see it,” he said.

The minister specifically challenged the Abaji council chairman and other political leaders to ensure victory for Tinubu in their respective wards, stressing that leadership must be demonstrated through electoral results.

He said the FCT must not only match Rivers State in electoral performance but surpass it, declaring that he was prepared to deploy the same political mobilisation strategy in Abuja.

“Nobody is competing with Rivers. I don’t know what you all think. The only people who are going to compete with Rivers are the FCT. Whatever I will do there, I will do it here. So make sure you beat Rivers,” Wike said.

He urged traditional rulers, political leaders, women and youths to mobilise voters across the six area councils to ensure Tinubu secured victory in every polling unit and ward.

Wike also cautioned residents against repeating what he described as the mistake of the 2023 elections, when they allegedly voted for candidates who had failed to maintain contact with their constituents after securing electoral victory.

“You went and elected somebody you don’t know. Is it not correct? Have you seen the person again? Has he come to address you? Has he asked you what your problems are? Has he moved anything that will affect the interest of the FCT?” he asked.

The minister urged residents to assess political office holders based on their accessibility, performance and contributions to the development of the territory rather than political propaganda.

He said the people should support candidates who understood the peculiar challenges of the FCT and were committed to addressing them.

Wike further disclosed that he would meet with FCT youths on Wednesday to discuss political mobilisation and other issues affecting their participation in the forthcoming elections.

He assured stakeholders that the necessary resources and arrangements for the electioneering campaign were being put in place, expressing confidence in the readiness of the Rainbow Coalition to mobilise support for Tinubu.

The minister also reiterated his determination to ensure that the electricity challenge in Abaji was addressed before the 2027 elections, directing the area council chairman to intensify efforts towards restoring power supply.

He described the Abaji engagement as the final meeting in his tour of the six FCT area councils ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that he would return to assess the level of satisfaction among residents.

He said his political coordination assignment was backed by adequate preparation, dismissing suggestions that opposition parties could stop the coalition’s mobilisation efforts.

Wike expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure another term in office, urging FCT residents to remain united and work towards delivering the territory for the President.