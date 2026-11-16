2027: Peter Obi to publish Anambra achievements in 10-day series

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has announced plans to publish a 10-day account of his achievements as governor of Anambra amid allegations that he abandoned the state during an erosion crisis.

Obi said the series, titled ‘Record of Service’, would highlight his interventions, achievements, and responsibilities during his tenure as governor.

The former Anambra governor disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Monday, shortly after arriving in the United States for a series of engagements in Washington, DC.

He said the presentation would begin on Tuesday and run for 10 days, explaining that he had decided to make his record public in response to repeated scrutiny of his past.

“Nevertheless, because certain individuals have repeatedly scrutinised my past, even as they appear uneasy about their own records, I have chosen to allow the facts to speak for themselves.

“Starting today and running for ten days, I will present some of the accomplishments recorded during my tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

“This series will outline my interventions, achievements and the responsibilities entrusted to me. I have titled it my Record of Service,” he said.

Obi also specifically addressed allegations that he abandoned Anambra State during the erosion crisis, insisting that he had never evaded any responsibility entrusted to him.

“In particular, in light of allegations that I abandoned Anambra State during the erosion crisis, among other assertions, I consider it necessary to present the facts to the public.

“I have never evaded any responsibility entrusted to me, and I will certainly not shirk my responsibility to help address Nigeria’s challenges,” he said.

Recall that on November 6, during the APC rally in Akwa Ibom, President Bola Tinubu took a swipe at Obi, accusing him of failing to tackle erosion in his state while contrasting his record with efforts to confront the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos.

However, Obi maintained on Monday that his political campaigns had focused on policies, ideas and practical solutions to Nigeria’s challenges rather than personal criticisms.

“Throughout my election campaigns, I have sought to emphasise policies, ideas, and practical solutions that can deliver the change Nigeria urgently requires and help our nation overcome its current challenges,” he added.

The former governor said he had always given his best in every position he had occupied, although he acknowledged that not all intended results could always be achieved.

“In every position I have held, I have consistently given my utmost effort in fulfilling my responsibilities. Although no one can always attain every intended result, I have never been found lacking in dedication or effort. I have always given the task my full commitment,” he said.

Obi added that he would continue to update supporters on his daily engagements and other significant developments as campaign activities gathered momentum.

He expressed confidence that facts would ultimately outlast allegations, adding, “I am confident that, ultimately, facts outlast allegations, while records carry greater weight than rhetoric.”