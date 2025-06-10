2027: Peter Obi seeks Nigerians’ support to ‘dismantle’ APC govt

… says country not at war but citizens are refugees in West Africa

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Tuesday, continued his criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, rallying the support of Nigerians to “dismantle” it in 2027.

Obi claimed that the government had so far “failed” to meet the expectations of Nigerians as killings, hunger, price inflation, poverty, naira devaluation and unemployment remained their lot two years after the administration assumed office, promising to better their livelihoods.

The former governor of Anambra State was speaking in Abuja at the public presentation of a book, ‘Obi, the Political Change Agent’, authored by a seasoned Journalist, Mr Ike Abonyi.

He noted that at a time Nigerians were dying daily because they could neither afford drugs nor sleep peacefully due to hunger and insecurity, what their government could celebrate were decorations, repainting of buildings and inaugurating a conference centre that had no direct impact on their lives.

“That is what we want to dismantle. Thank you for your commitment. If we continue working together, we will dismantle them. Go back to your communities and tell them, what we have today is not sustainable. It must be removed.

“They will come with grammar as usual; ask them about their background. Ask who they are. Ask what they have done. That’s how we will know who can help fix this country and make it work,” Obi stated.

Speaking further on what he described as the “failures” and decay in Nigeria, Obi said, “Today in Nigeria, we are not officially at war, yet Nigerians are living in IDP camps in their own country. Nigerians are refugees in Chad. Nigerians are refugees in Cameroon. And we are not at war!

“The only reason is that we don’t have a government that cares for them. People are being killed daily; nobody visits them, nobody says, ‘We’re sorry.’ Nobody cares. Instead, we see some people celebrating because they can afford it.

“We are building celebration venues, decorating streets, throwing parties. Please, I beg you, continue to sacrifice. That’s all I can ask. Do what is possible.

“People are dying every day in this country. We use public resources to renovate government buildings, build mansions, paint offices; that’s what we do. They make someone a local government chairman, governor, or president, and all they want to do is renovate the governor’s office or build a new mansion.

“Meanwhile, in some of those areas, women are dying while trying to give birth. You saw the latest report; it said a woman dies every seven minutes during childbirth in Nigeria. Yet, we keep building big buildings instead of saving lives.”

Obi spoke of how the preparations and the execution of the 2027 elections would be different, explaining that many of the things the opposition and the ‘Obidient Movement’ took for granted in 2023 would not be repeated at the next polls.

For instance, he said the process of picking contestants for political offices would change to ensure that people who eventually picked tickets were those ready to work for the interest of the Nigerian masses.

Obi, who insisted that every vote must count in 2027, warned that even the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would either make the votes count or “they will be counted.”

He added, “Now, we must focus on getting the right people into the National Assembly, the House of Representatives; people who will bring peace. That’s what we didn’t do the last time.

“We must not allow people who just want to make money from politics. If your goal is to make money, you are part of the problem.

“Don’t tell us you’re coming again; we will be everywhere this time. We will vote. The votes will count. And those who were not counted before, we will count them now. Let’s go back and work hard. We will make it work.”

In an address to members, the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party, Sen. Nenadi Usman, called for active involvement of the citizenry in the process of driving change instead of being passive observers.

She said the book contained a lot that should serve as lessons on active political participation.

Usman noted, “In every generation, a voice arises that does not merely echo the people’s frustrations but dares to chart a new path for them. Mr Peter Obi, whose life and political saga we unveil today, has become such a voice.

“This book, meticulously authored and boldly titled, tells a story far beyond politics. It is the story of accountability against impunity, simplicity against flamboyance, principle against expediency and prudence against financial recklessness.

“The 250-page book we celebrate today does not only examine Peter Obi’s public service but invites us to consider the bigger picture, the inevitability of a New Nigeria.

“Through 26 illuminating chapters, we are taken on a journey of disruption, reform, resistance, and rebirth.

“From the echoes of 1999’s democratic rebirth to the turbulence of the 2023 general elections, the book explores not just the man but the Obidient Movement, which has become an emblem of youth political awakening and civic courage.

“Let me commend the author, Ike Abonyi, for this bold and unflinching chronicle. The chapters on electoral intrigue, media battles, identity politics, and ideological tenacity are essential readings for anyone seeking to understand the shifting landscape of Nigeria’s democracy.”

Prof. Sam Amadi, who was the keynote speaker, observed that as a country, Nigeria now exhibited the indices of failure, which required what he called “ballot box revolution” to be rescued.

According to him, the country must urgently answer questions such as what is happening to poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“We don’t have values and we can’t be productive unless we have values.

“Nigeria urgently needs either a ballot box revolution or an anarchical process. What we need is a ballot box revolution because it has legitimacy. That is what the Obidients are talking about”, Amadi told the session.

