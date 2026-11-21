The National Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Cleopas Moses, has described the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the only hope for Nigeria, urging voters to reject President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the 2027 general elections.

Moses said Obi had the capacity to protect Nigerians’ lives, reposition the economy and rebuild the country, arguing that the country could not afford another four years under an administration that had failed to address its economic and security challenges.

The NDC chairman made the remarks during the celebration of his 57th birthday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, last Friday.

He urged Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibility by voting for leaders with proven competence and the capacity to improve the living conditions of citizens.

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According to him, the 2027 presidential election should serve as a referendum on the performance of the Tinubu administration, insisting that a second-term mandate should be based on achievements rather than political sentiments.

“Second-term election is a referendum. It is standing on the leg of your previous performance. If you have done well, they give you another mandate. If you have not done well, they ask you to go home,” he said.

Moses also called on Nigerians to evaluate presidential candidates based on their track records, competence and understanding of the country’s challenges, rather than allowing religious considerations and party loyalty to influence their choices.

He maintained that the worsening economic hardship, insecurity and rising cost of living required a leadership with the vision and capacity to address the country’s pressing problems.

The birthday celebration attracted several political stakeholders and party members, including members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, NDC candidates, religious leaders and associates of the celebrant.

Those who attended the occasion described Moses as a humble, loving, and visionary leader whose commitment to public service, good governance, and human development had continued to inspire people around him.

In a separate statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC also congratulated its national chairman, describing him as a man of “wisdom, maturity, and uncommon political dexterity.”

The party credited Moses with expanding the NDC’s national profile, describing his leadership as instrumental to its emergence as a growing opposition political force.

It further described the NDC as “the biggest, strongest and fastest growing opposition party in Africa.”