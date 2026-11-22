The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general election, Peter Obi, has endorsed SmartBallot, a technology platform designed to promote grassroots mobilisation, civic participation and election monitoring.

Obi urged supporters and candidates of the party to register on SmartBallot and explore its features for organising communities, coordinating voters and polling unit agents, and monitoring electoral activities.

The former Anambra State governor made the appeal in a statement posted on his X handle on Sunday.

He described SmartBallot as a platform developed to strengthen grassroots engagement and support transparent election monitoring.

“I am pleased to endorse SmartBallot, a platform developed to facilitate grassroots mobilisation, civic engagement, and election monitoring.

“I urge our supporters and NDC candidates to register on SmartBallot and examine how its tools can assist them in organising their communities, coordinating voters and polling unit agents, expanding grassroots engagement, and supporting transparent election monitoring,” he said.

Obi said the effective deployment of technology, alongside collective action, could strengthen democratic institutions and promote accountability in the electoral process.

He added that credible elections required adequate preparation, active citizen participation, and peaceful vigilance.

“Let us make full use of every available resource to create a more organised, engaged, and empowered electorate,” he said.

SmartBallot is a civic technology platform that connects users according to their polling units, wards, local government areas and states.

Its features include communication, voter coordination, and election observation. It also allows election agents to upload polling unit result sheets, enabling users to follow reported figures alongside the official electoral process.

The platform, however, clarifies that it is not an electoral management body and does not perform the functions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Its activities are focused on lawful civic engagement, voter education, voluntary mobilisation, community organisation and election observation.

Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party, is the NDC’s standard-bearer for the 2027 general election.

His endorsement comes amid growing efforts by political parties and civic organisations to deploy technology in grassroots mobilisation and strengthen transparency and public participation ahead of the polls.