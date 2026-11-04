2027: Peter Obi confirms attack on convoy in Calabar

… vows to resist political thuggery

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has confirmed an attack on his convoy by suspected political thugs in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday, vowing that Nigerians will firmly resist political intimidation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after the incident, Obi stated that the hoodlums pelted vehicles in his convoy with stones, triggering panic among supporters and members of his entourage.

He alleged that the attackers were identified as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that several of them brandished machetes and other lethal weapons.

“They said APC people; they were throwing stones, and people were running back. They had machetes and other dangerous weapons,” Obi said.

Recounting his reaction to the ambush, the former Anambra State governor noted that he was prepared to confront the assailants rather than yield to intimidation, adding that the attackers eventually fled the scene when they realized their advance had stalled.

Obi attributed the recurring menace of electoral violence to prolonged public tolerance, declaring that such undemocratic acts must not be permitted during the 2027 polls.

“All this is happening because Nigerians allow it. But we will not allow it happen in 2027,” he affirmed.

The attack occurred at about 2:20 p.m. around the Watt Market Roundabout in Calabar, as Obi’s convoy was returning from a courtesy visit to the palace of the Obong of Calabar en route to the Metropolitan Hotel, the venue of the NDC presidential town hall meeting.

Confirming the incident in an official statement on Wednesday, the Cross River State Police Command stated that suspected hoodlums armed with machetes and sticks emerged from the Calabar Road and Clerks Alley axis, attacking vehicles in the motorcade and shattering several windshields.

The Command disclosed that a 27-year-old suspect, identified as Victor Edet Yellow Duke, was apprehended at the scene, while other accomplices fled into surrounding streets.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Akata, tactical personnel deployed nearby responded swiftly, firing tear gas canisters to disperse the attackers and restore public order.

The arrested suspect was subsequently transferred to the State Police Headquarters by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit for discreet interrogation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, has directed a comprehensive investigation to track down, identify, and arrest the fleeing suspects and establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

The Command reiterated its commitment to providing equal security cover for all political parties, candidates, and their supporters regardless of affiliation, while urging residents to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified claims.