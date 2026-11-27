Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has unveiled a five-point development agenda, promising to create more than 180,000 sustainable jobs and transform the state’s economy if elected governor in 2027.

Odii made the pledge on Thursday during the flag-off of his governorship campaign in Abakaliki, where thousands of supporters from the state’s 13 local government areas and 171 wards gathered to show support for his ambition.

The rally, which featured musical performances by popular entertainers, including Davido and Patoranking, alongside celebrity businessman Cubana Chief Priest, attracted large crowds who sang, danced and waved PDP flags in celebration.

Addressing supporters, Odii said Ebonyi needed a new direction anchored on economic transformation, responsible leadership, social justice and improved living standards.

He said his mission was to move the state from poverty to prosperity, consumption to production, and dependency to self-sufficiency.

Unveiling his five-point agenda, the PDP candidate identified job creation, agricultural development, infrastructure, education, healthcare and security as key priorities of his proposed administration.

On job creation, Odii promised to generate more than 180,000 sustainable employment opportunities through agriculture, manufacturing, mining, commerce, technology, tourism and entrepreneurship.

He pledged to establish agro-industrial processing zones, provide modern farming equipment and improved seedlings, expand access to financing for farmers and strengthen connections between farms, processing facilities and markets.

On the state’s mineral resources, he promised to attract responsible investments to unlock Ebonyi’s mineral wealth, particularly through the development of the Okposi and Uburu Salt Lakes into centres for modern extraction, processing, packaging and export.

For infrastructure, Odii promised to prioritise strategic road construction, particularly rural roads linking farming communities to markets and industrial centres. He also pledged urban renewal, improved drainage, sanitation, water supply, broadband expansion and independent electricity generation through public-private partnerships.

On education, he promised to make public primary and secondary education genuinely free, compulsory and functional, alongside an emergency renovation programme for schools, the establishment of smart schools and the strengthening of Ebonyi State University.

He also pledged to establish functional primary healthcare centres in all 171 electoral wards, improve existing hospitals and introduce a community-based healthcare model inspired by the general practitioner system.

Addressing youth unemployment, Odii promised to support at least 1,000 youth-owned businesses annually and empower more than 3,000 young people every year through vocational training and skills acquisition programmes.

The governorship candidate, who contested the 2023 election, said his previous experience had strengthened his organisation, perseverance and determination to secure victory in 2027.

He said although the outcome of the 2023 election was not in his favour, he respected the constitutional process, pursued his case to the Supreme Court and accepted the final judgment.

According to him, the 2027 campaign would not be a repeat of the previous contest, insisting that his political organisation was now better prepared and more experienced to offer the people an alternative government.

Speaking on Ebonyi’s economic challenges, Odii cited figures from his assessment indicating that approximately 78 per cent of the state’s population lived in multidimensional poverty, while more than 88 per cent of its revenue depended on federal allocations.

He also claimed that the state’s reported debt burden exceeded N168 billion, while resources accruing to the government over the years were estimated at more than N3 trillion.

He questioned why the resources had not translated into widespread prosperity, improved healthcare delivery and employment opportunities for residents.

On tourism development, Odii identified more than 43 tourist sites across the state, including Amanchor Cave in Edda, Ndibe Beach, Okposi and Uburu Salt Lakes, Oshiri Lake, Green Park, Mkpurukem Cave, Okpuru Lake, Enyigba Salt Lake and Oferekpe Beach.

He promised to develop the sites to attract investments, boost tourism and create employment opportunities for residents.

On security and governance, the PDP candidate pledged to strengthen community-based security structures in collaboration with conventional security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders.

He also promised civil service reforms and the establishment of a Governor’s Delivery Unit to monitor government projects and ensure accountability in the implementation of policies.

Odii further advocated equal opportunities for qualified aspirants irrespective of their senatorial zones, arguing that the 2027 governorship election should be determined by competence, capacity and performance rather than political convenience or imposition.

He called on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to ensure a level playing field, while urging political actors to reject intimidation, violence, harassment and electoral manipulation.

The PDP candidate announced that his comprehensive governorship manifesto would be formally presented to the public on Monday, December 7, 2026.

He called on residents across the 13 local government areas to unite behind his vision of economic prosperity, responsible leadership and improved living conditions, declaring that the time had come for Ebonyi to rise.

His campaign slogan is: “ANYỊ G’EMEYA.”