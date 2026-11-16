2027: PDP’ll win 18 of 20 Ogun LGAs, campaign spokesperson boasts

The spokesperson for the 2027 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council in Ogun State, Mr Wale Adedayo, has predicted that the party’s candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, will win the forthcoming governorship election by a wide margin.

Adedayo, who spoke on a national television programme on Sunday, said the PDP would win between 18 and 19 of the 20 local government areas in the state, adding that “federal might” would not save the ruling party.

Adedayo, a journalist and former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area under the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, said most of those around Senator Solomon Adeola, the APC candidate, also known as Yayi, would eventually vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

He predicted victory for Adebutu in 18 to 19 of the state’s 20 local government areas and claimed that the PDP had actually won the 2023 election, but that the poll was allegedly manipulated.

He said: “PDP will clear between 18 to 19 local government areas in Ogun. I can assure you that. Adebutu will win Ogun East, Adebutu will win the six LGAs of Ogun Central and a minimum of two in Ogun West.

“It is not the noise that makes things happen. When it comes to the real show, those who are following them know the party they will vote for.”

He added that Nigerians had rejected the hardship across the country, saying most of those allegedly being paid to attend APC campaigns would eventually cast their ballots for Adebutu.

The campaign spokesperson also downplayed the influence of federal might in the forthcoming election, saying the APC’s federal might would be defeated in Ogun State, as he claimed happened in Osun State.

“The federal might was there in 2023, it didn’t work. Federal might was there in Osun State and it didn’t work and it won’t work again this time,” he said.

Adedayo commended the judiciary for allowing democracy to thrive by restoring Adebutu to the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the APC was jittery and already anticipating the landslide defeat it would suffer in next year’s election, which he alleged was why the party was plotting to edge Adebutu out of the contest.

Faulting Adebutu’s initial removal from the list, he said: “You can’t mention PDP in Ogun without talking about Ladi Adebutu. The electoral umpire made itself a laughing stock by coming out to say his name was not on the list. INEC brought a hardcopy to court while the list of names submitted was in soft copy.

“The PDP submitted the register and not INEC. It is the party that can prove who is a member and who is not a member. It is not INEC. The judgment of the court was very sound. INEC approximately should have written to the party that submitted the list rather than removing his name from the list.

“INEC monitored the primary that the same Ladi Adebutu won and INEC updated Adebutu’s name as the winner of the primary.”

He said the removal of Adebutu’s name did not halt the party’s campaign activities, as the candidate and his running mate, Hajia Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo, continued to tour villages and towns, canvassing for votes and presenting their manifesto.

“Those who orchestrated the thing wanted to demoralise members but Ladi Adebutu continued with his campaign and that is how he has been going round all villages and towns in Ogun State meeting with the people.

“It didn’t stop our programme; we have been moving around. Seeing the leaders coming out to campaign boosted the morale of PDP members and supporters. There won’t be any battle in Ogun State,” he said.

Adedayo said the major issue the people of Ogun State were craving for was grassroots development, adding that Adebutu had promised to ensure local government autonomy.

“Ogun State is on a true path for real development because all our health centres must work. The farm settlement must be revived by all means, their output in terms of food production must increase, there will be potable water in all villages.

“This will be easily achieved through the local government autonomy. Once the local government and councillors do their work, the people won’t have any problem.”