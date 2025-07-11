2027: PDP South-West dissociates self from opposition coalition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Southwest caucus, has dissociated itself from the reported coalition plan ahead of the conduct of the 2027 general election.

This is as it urged the Federal government to improve on its security architecture in order to end the reported killings in some parts of the Federation.

This formed part of the communique issued at the end of its meeting at Soji Adagunodo PDP Southwest zonal Secretariat Ibadan on Friday.

The communique which was signed by the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Ayofarati, and made available to the newsmen restated the commitment of the zone to the unity, stability, progress, and success of the Party at all levels in the Zone and across the country.

It submitted that the zone is not part of the reported Coalition rather it urged its members to remain united, steadfast, and continue to stand behind the leadership in navigating through all issues at the zonal and national levels.

On the withheld local government allocation of Osun state, the caucus described the development as unconstitutional, unwarranted, and a gross violation of the rights and well-being of the people of the state.

It, therefore, called for its immediate release by the Federal government.

The statement read, “The South West Zonal Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after extensive deliberations on issues of urgent importance to the Party in the South West Zone and at the national level unanimously resolves as follows;

“The Caucus reaffirms its unwavering loyalty to the PDP and commitment to the unity, stability, progress, and success of the Party at all levels in the Zone and across the country.

“The Caucus commends and appreciates the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Osun, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and other leaders of the PDP in the Zone for their untiring roles in ensuring the stability and growth of the PDP as the prominent political Party in the South West.

“The Caucus reaffirms that the PDP in South West is intact and urges all Organs and relevant bodies of the Party to remain focused and continue to work assiduously towards the successful conduct of the scheduled National Convention to further strengthen and reposition the PDP for the task ahead.

“The Caucus states that it is not part of the reported Coalition and urges all members of the PDP to remain united, steadfast, and continue to stand behind our leaders in the Zone in navigating through all issues at the zonal and national levels.

“The Caucus however supports the position of the National Working Committee (NWC) that our Party remains open to working with other well-meaning like-minded citizens in the collective effort to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The Caucus resolves to intensify efforts to ensure the victory of our great Party in the upcoming bye-elections in Oyo and Ogun States as well as the Local Government Council election in Lagos State. The Caucus is confident that the PDP as a Party of choice in the South West and Nigeria at large will record a sweeping victory in the coming elections.

“The Caucus demands that the Federal Government immediately release the withheld Osun State Local Government Allocation. The withholding of the Osun State Local Government Allocation by the Federal Government is unconstitutional, unwarranted, and a violation of the rights and well-being of the people of Osun State.

“The Caucus expresses very serious concern over the worsening insecurity and economic hardship in the country under the APC administration.

“The Caucus reechoes the declaration of Governor Makinde that the 2027 election will be between Nigerians and the APC, with Nigerians ultimately triumphing under the banner of the PDP.

“The Caucus again commends Governor Makinde and Governor Adeleke for their people-oriented leadership in ensuring peace, stability, security, and infrastructural development in the South West Zone.

“The Caucus urges Nigerians not to lose hope but remain resolute and continue to rally with the PDP as our Party leads the charge to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC.“