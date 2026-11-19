The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has pledged comprehensive reforms of the civil service, pension system and students’ scholarship scheme if elected into power in the 2027 governorship election.

The party also promised to prioritise agriculture, workers’ welfare, quality education, job creation and infrastructure development as part of its plans to improve the socio-economic conditions of residents.

The PDP State Chairman, Hon. Babandi Ibrahim, PhD, made the pledges on Wednesday during the flag-off of the party’s statewide governorship campaign and presentation of flags to its candidates at the party’s state headquarters in Dutse.

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Babandi expressed concern over what he described as the deteriorating conditions of the state civil service and pension system, alleging that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had failed to sustain the standards established by previous administrations.

He described the civil service as the engine room of government, stressing that effective service delivery depended largely on workers’ welfare, regular training, professional development and a conducive working environment.

According to him, the state civil service is experiencing manpower shortages resulting from retirements and deaths, particularly among middle-level and senior management personnel, while inadequate capacity-building programmes have further affected institutional performance.

“Civil service is very important to every government. It is the engine room of administration. Any responsible government must make adequate arrangements for the welfare of its workers through training, good working conditions and a conducive working environment.

“It must also provide adequate arrangements for retirement benefits and pensions to ensure that civil servants enjoy a decent life after leaving service. Unfortunately, these areas have been neglected by the present APC government,” he said.

On pension administration, the PDP chairman expressed concern over changes to the pension arrangements which, according to him, existed between 2007 and 2015.

He alleged that the state government had resorted to borrowing funds for state and local government pension schemes to settle outstanding gratuities owed to retired workers and families of deceased civil servants.

He further claimed that some pensioners had experienced prolonged delays in receiving their monthly entitlements.

Babandi pledged that a PDP-led administration would undertake comprehensive reforms to restore the civil service and pension system to what he described as the standards achieved between 2007 and 2015.

He also promised to restructure and expand the state scholarship scheme to provide adequate financial assistance to Jigawa students pursuing higher education in tertiary institutions.

Reacting to claims by the APC of massive defections from the PDP, Babandi dismissed the assertions, saying the large turnout at the campaign flag-off demonstrated the party’s continued support across the state.

“The high turnout witnessed at this campaign inauguration and presentation of flags to our candidates is the best answer to their claims. I assure you that the election day will tell,” he said.

He added that the gathering comprised not only PDP members and supporters but also residents who were seeking a better future for the state.

In his remarks, the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, pledged to improve the social and economic well-being of Jigawa residents through investments in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and employment generation.

Lamido also promised prudent management of public resources, with particular attention to the needs of youths, persons with disabilities, civil servants, pensioners and senior citizens.

He said a PDP-led government would operate within the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the rule of law to tackle poverty and unemployment, which he identified as major factors contributing to youth involvement in criminal activities.

“If elected, we will do our best within the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution to fight poverty and unemployment.

“We will ensure adequate and qualitative education, particularly in modern technology, to accelerate economic growth and development. We will also give priority to agriculture through dry-season and rainy-season farming, livestock development and the provision of modern animal husbandry facilities,” he said.

The PDP candidate further pledged to improve the living conditions of Fulani pastoralists by providing essential social amenities and creating a conducive environment for their livestock businesses, irrespective of where they reside.

He urged the electorate to support the PDP at the polls, expressing confidence that the party would provide a peaceful and people-oriented administration if given the mandate.

At the campaign flag-off, party flags were presented to 46 candidates, comprising the governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates, 11 House of Representatives candidates and 31 State House of Assembly candidates.

The exercise formally signalled the commencement of the PDP’s statewide campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.