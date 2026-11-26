Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and Local Government Retirees in Oyo State have endorsed the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) House of Representatives candidate for Oluyole Federal Constituency, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement, which was made under the leadership of Comrade Akinboye Ayinla, was described as a demonstration of confidence in the APM candidates and their commitment to addressing issues affecting pensioners, retirees and other vulnerable members of society.

The pensioners and local government retirees expressed their support for Olatunji and other APM candidates and reaffirmed their readiness to mobilise support for the party as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

As a show of support geared towards demonstrating his commitment to education and human capital development, Olatunji also directed the retirees to nominate a deserving individual for a scholarship.

The group, without hesitation, nominated Adedokun Esther Opeyemi as its preferred beneficiary. Olatunji immediately granted tertiary scholarship to the beneficiary.

The scholarship gesture was however, described as an additional demonstration of Olatunji’s willingness to support educational advancement and create opportunities for young people, particularly those who may require financial assistance to pursue their academic ambitions.

Olatunji said the endorsement by the pensioners and local government retirees will strengthen the APM’s grassroots support base in Oluyole Federal Constituency and beyond as the party intensifies its preparations for the 2027 general elections.