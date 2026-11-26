The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Oyo State, Akim Yusuf, has ruled out the possibility of stepping down for candidates of other leading political parties ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Although Yusuf welcomed moves by opposition parties to form a coalition against the ruling party, he expressed hope that the NDC would emerge as the platform for the proposed alliance.

The governorship candidate spoke at the unveiling of his manifesto, tagged Greater Oyo Agenda: The Governance Charter, in Ibadan on Thursday. He said the party was determined to contest the election and would only consider a different arrangement if directed by its national leadership.

“We are certainly not stepping down for any political party unless there is a national decision to that effect from our party’s national headquarters. Here in Oyo State, we are running this race to the finish. We are not stepping down for anybody.”

On the proposed opposition coalition, Yusuf said a strong opposition was desirable to remove the government in power.

“It is always desirable to have a very strong opposition if you want to get rid of the government in power. So, I welcome such a thing, but I hope that it will be my party, the NDC, that is adopted nationwide,” he said.

Speaking on the party’s political structure beyond Ibadan, Yusuf said the NDC had established its presence across the state’s geopolitical zones, with candidates for all 32 State House of Assembly seats, 14 federal constituencies and three senatorial districts, in addition to the governorship and deputy governorship positions.

He explained that the party had remained relatively quiet while building its political structures ahead of the 2027 elections.

On the party’s manifesto, Yusuf said the Greater Oyo Agenda was designed to transform the state into an economic powerhouse through an integrated development plan covering agriculture, education, security, healthcare, arts, entertainment and sports.

“We want to turn every major human activity in Oyo State into an economic platform and a productive system. The greatest challenge facing the state today is the large number of unemployed youths,” he said.

He added that sustainable economic programmes were needed to provide gainful employment for young people, describing human development as the central focus of the manifesto.

Yusuf also highlighted the party’s commitment to inclusiveness, saying four of its 51 candidates were non-indigenes, while women, youths and persons living with disabilities had also been accommodated in its political structure.

He said the decision was informed by the need to ensure that every segment of society had a place in governance.

“Oyo State is a melting pot of Nigeria. We are deliberately changing the narrative by building an inclusive political party. Every segment of society must be included in governance for there to be a better society,” he said.

The NDC candidate cited the party’s female deputy governorship candidate, a schoolteacher from Oke-Ogun, as an example of its commitment to broader representation.

On reports of disagreements within the party, Yusuf dismissed suggestions of a lingering crisis, saying the issues had been resolved.

“People have exaggerated what happened. Of course, in every organisation, people will not always agree on everything. But everything people are talking about lasted only a few days, and they have been resolved. We are all working together, and we are happy as one family,” he said.