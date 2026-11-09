2027: Oyo NDC embroiled in crisis over removal of chairperson

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has been embroiled in crisis over the removal of Princess Oyeronke Bolajoko as the chairperson of Oyo on Monday.

Bolajoko was relieved of her duty over alleged abuse of office, high-handedness, and unlawful suspension of other Principal Executive Officers of the party.

Her removal was endorsed by the chieftain, candidates vying for elective positions in 2027, and members of the party who were drawn from the 33 local government areas of the state.

In his address, the State Secretary of the Party, State Secretary of the party, Comrade Adeolu Adewuyi,

alleged the embattled chairperson acted contrary to the party’s constitution with unlawful removal of party’s executives.

The act, according to him, if it remains unchecked, portends dangers for the chances of the party in 2027.

He said, “The chairperson unilaterally suspended the Principal Executive without recourse to the party’s constitution.

“The unilateral suspension of party executives, without due process and the opportunity for fair hearing, raises serious questions about the respect for internal democracy and constitutional order within the Oyo State chapter.

“The NDC is not a personal institution. Its constitution is the supreme guide to its administration, and every officer is bound by its provisions.

“No individual should be permitted to exercise powers beyond the limits established by the party’s constitution.”

On the allegation of abuse of office and administrative high-handedness. the Secretary alleged the chairperson was running the party as personal estate.

“Leadership is a responsibility entrusted to an individual for the collective advancement of the people and the institution.

“The office of the State Chairman is expected to serve as a unifying force, promoting peace, discipline, and the collective interest of party members.

“However, allegations of abuse of office and administrative high-handedness have become matters of serious concern among party stakeholders.

“The exercise of leadership authority must be guided by fairness, consultation, and respect for the rights of party members.”

He also alleged that the chairperson was not being transparent in handling the financial records of the party.

“Party members deserve clarity regarding the management of party affairs, the administration of resources, and the decisions taken in the name of the party.

“We firmly believe that leadership must be answerable to the institution it represents’

“It is against this backdrop that the leadership and members of the party in the 33 local government areas decided to remove Bolajoko as our chairperson.”

The motion to that effect was moved by the NDC Campaign Director-General in Oyo, Mr Adeola Ebisemiju-Olamide, and seconded by all the members of the party in attendance.

The removal of Bolajoko has led to the emergence of Mr Akeem Aderogba as the new State Chairman.

In his inaugural address, Aderogba urged members to remain calm, law-abiding, and committed to the ideals of the party.