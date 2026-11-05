2027: Oyinlola urges older politicians to make way for younger leaders

Former Governor of Osun, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has urged older politicians to make way for younger leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying Nigeria needs a generational shift in its political leadership.

Oyinlola made the call while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he cited the country’s economic challenges and insecurity as reasons to give younger Nigerians an opportunity to take charge of the nation’s affairs.

He urged politicians of his generation to step aside and allow younger people to bring their ideas and leadership abilities to bear on national development.

“If you have to respect one of the cardinal principles, the economy is not in good shape, insecurity is all over the place. I want to utilise this opportunity to ask those of my generation to allow the younger ones to take over. We have had our time; let’s give the young ones a chance too,” he said.

On his political affiliation, the former governor said he remained a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, which was aligned with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

He explained that the arrangement followed the crisis within the PDP and concerns that his political bloc could be sidelined in the party’s activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I belong officially to the PDP in the South-West, that is in alignment with APM,” he said.

Oyinlola described the APM as a platform being used by members of the PDP structure to pursue their political interests, insisting that the political alignment was largely driven by PDP members.

“Whatever we see in the APM today, that is PDP, is the structure of the PDP using the APM temporarily. The heart and soul of APM is PDP, but facially, it is APM,” he said.

On his appearance among those who endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in July 2025, Oyinlola said the endorsement was no longer binding, describing it as political manoeuvring.

He explained that the endorsement was part of efforts to address political developments in Osun State, particularly the dispute over local government administration and funds.

“That endorsement, which you call political chess, has it expired? Since immediately after that. Why? Politics is dynamic. If you have to behave like a politician, you have to behave like one,” he said.

Oyinlola also defended his decision to support former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam, against Governor Ademola Adeleke in the 2022 governorship election.

He said his decision was informed by his belief that experience should be a major consideration in choosing the state’s leadership, adding that divisions within the PDP had also influenced his position.

On the crisis within the PDP, the former governor expressed optimism that the party could overcome its challenges if its leaders resolved their differences and worked towards reconciliation.

He, however, criticised the divisions within the party, arguing that internal disagreements had weakened its ability to function effectively as an opposition platform.

Oyinlola, a former National Secretary of the PDP, served as governor of Osun from 2003 to 2010.