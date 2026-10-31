2027: Oyetola, Oyebamiji lead Osun APC’s 10,000-man Tinubu’s re-election drive

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the 2026 Osun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, and other party leaders have mobilised 10,000 door-to-door canvassers to drive support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The Osun State APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, disclosed this on Friday, saying the party had concluded arrangements to inaugurate the 10,000 canvassers in Osogbo as part of its grassroots mobilisation strategy across the state’s 30 local government areas.

Lawal said the initiative was aimed at taking the achievements and policies of the Tinubu administration to the grassroots and securing widespread support for the President ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said, “We have mobilised about 10,000 members of our party for a door-to-door campaign for President Bola Tinubu to take the good deeds of his administration to the grassroots across the 30 local government areas of Osun State.

“The reforms by the President are pruning the economy and paving the way for strong generational wealth.”

The APC chairman said the mobilisation was being driven by the party’s leadership, with the support of Oyetola, Oyebamiji and members of the state executive committee.

He added that the party had mapped out activities to ensure the successful execution of its campaign objectives and Tinubu’s return for a second term.

On the emergence of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for Tinubu’s re-election, Lawal said the APC leadership in the state had resolved to work with the governor to achieve the objective.

He said the party welcomed Adeleke’s decision to support Tinubu’s re-election and urged him to ensure the inclusion of APC leaders and members in the activities of the campaign council.

“The leadership of the APC in the state appreciated the resolve of Governor Adeleke to work for the re-election of President Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

Lawal urged the governor to take the necessary steps to incorporate all relevant stakeholders, including APC leaders and members, into the campaign structure in the interest of achieving a common goal.

He further disclosed that the party had resolved to mobilise voters for all its candidates contesting the National Assembly and Osun State House of Assembly elections.

According to him, the meeting also resolved to establish a campaign council to coordinate campaigns for the party’s National Assembly and state House of Assembly candidates.

The APC chairman said party structures at all levels would be deployed to drive mobilisation and other campaign activities ahead of the elections.

He also commended Tompolo for his support for the PBAT door-to-door campaign.