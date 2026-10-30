2027: Oyebanji inaugurates Ekiti APC presidential campaign council

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the state to embark on aggressive grassroots mobilisation and voter tracking to secure at least 90 per cent of the total votes cast for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Oyebanji gave the charge during the inauguration of the 157-member Ekiti State APC Presidential Campaign Council on Friday in Ado-Ekiti. He stated that the primary responsibility before the council was not merely organising rallies and public spectacles, but identifying eligible voters who stayed away during previous elections and persuading them to participate and vote for the President.

The governor, who serves as the state coordinator and chairman of the campaign council, said Ekiti could not afford to deliver anything less than 90 per cent of valid votes cast for Tinubu, given the calibre of political leaders and stakeholders assembled for the assignment.

Recalling that he secured 85.7 per cent of the votes cast in the June 20, 2026 governorship election, Oyebanji argued that the ruling party must set a higher benchmark for the presidential poll.

“With the calibre of people we have here, it will be a shame on all of us if we cannot pull 90 per cent of the total votes cast for the President. If we could pull 85.7 per cent in the governorship election, the least we can do for the President is 90 per cent,” he said.

Oyebanji expressed concern over persistent voter apathy, noting that despite having more than one million registered voters in Ekiti, fewer than 400,000 people took part in the June 20 governorship election.

He maintained that the council must focus on identifying registered voters who did not participate in the last exercise, understanding their grievances or constraints, and ensuring they are mobilised to cast their ballots in 2027.

According to him, the council will adopt a systematic approach involving the audit of the voters’ register and the precise tracking of registered voters across all polling units, wards, and local government areas.

“Our major work, as far as I am concerned, is not campaigning. Our major work is to identify those that opted out and did not come out to vote in June and bring them out. Anything other than that, we are wasting our time,” the governor added.

He criticised the tendency to overemphasise campaign motorcades, street rallies, and speeches at the expense of meticulous grassroots voter engagement.

“We don’t like to do the heavy lifting. We want to organise campaigns, arrange cars, drive around towns and do all the talking. The real work is to get the voters’ register in our units and identify those who have not come out to vote. That is the job we don’t want to do,” he said.

Oyebanji urged party members to set aside political differences and work with all willing stakeholders, irrespective of partisan affiliations, stressing that the mobilization drive must transcend APC ranks.

The governor disclosed that the council would establish a comprehensive voter-tracking structure spanning all 16 local government areas and polling units in the state within the next two weeks, tasking members with tracking down and mobilising undecided and inactive voters ahead of the election.

Expressing appreciation to federal lawmakers, state legislators, executive appointees, and party elders for attending the event, Oyebanji said the composition of the council reflected the party’s determination to deliver an emphatic victory for the President.

In his remarks, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who spoke on behalf of members of the campaign council, pledged their dedication to the task, describing the 90 per cent target as achievable given the party’s entrenched grassroots structures.

Bamidele commended Oyebanji for fostering inclusivity within the council, noting that the recent governorship election had generated valuable organizational experience and momentum ahead of the 2027 race.

The Senate Leader also welcomed opposition figures present at the inauguration—including the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Wole Oluyede—describing their attendance as a testament to political goodwill and an affirmation that the campaign council is open to broad-based coalition building.

Earlier, the APC Chairman in Ekiti State, Sola Elesin, said the council was inaugurated to galvanise support and mobilise votes for Tinubu’s re-election, with the target of surpassing previous electoral records in the state.

Elesin urged council members to show discipline and diligence in their assigned responsibilities, expressing confidence that Ekiti will lead other states in delivering massive votes for the President in 2027.