2027: Over 300 court cases hanging on our neck, INEC boss laments

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has expressed concern over the growing number of court cases involving the Commission, disclosing that more than 300 cases are currently pending as preparations for the 2027 general election gather pace.

Amupitan spoke on Thursday at Chatham House in London, where he said the volume of litigation could affect the Commission’s preparations and logistical arrangements ahead of the elections.

“Some of those issues we have with court cases, over 300 cases hanging on the neck of INEC, and elections is just about 66 days away,” he said.

The INEC chairman also said the Commission would be bound by the decision of the courts on whether former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar could contest the 2027 presidential election.

Responding to a question on Atiku’s eligibility following a court judgment affecting the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Amupitan said INEC was constitutionally obligated to obey court orders, particularly decisions of the Supreme Court.

“If he eventually fails, well, I’m obligated under Section 285 of the Constitution of Nigeria to obey every court order, especially if it is from the Supreme Court,” he said.

He explained that the Commission would not rely on information circulating on social media or media reports to determine the implications of court judgments.

According to him, INEC must first obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of any judgment, examine its contents and seek legal advice before taking a decision.

“As of today, I have not received a certified true copy of the judgment of the Federal High Court because we don’t just act on the basis of what is on social media,” he said.

The legal uncertainty surrounding Atiku’s candidacy followed a judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 5, which nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and decisions taken under it, including the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

The suit was filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, who challenged the process through which Mark emerged as the party’s national chairman following the resignation of the former leadership in July 2025.

The ADC has said it will challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal. The party’s lawyer, Kalu Kalu, has argued that the judgment did not expressly invalidate Atiku’s candidacy, while Atiku has vowed to remain in the presidential race despite the court ruling.