2027: Over 2,000 ADC members dump party for APC in Kaduna

No fewer than 2,000 members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Giving reasons for their defection, they alleged that the party was entangled in internal crises, injustice, lack of direction and marginalisation within the opposition party.

The group, led by Ibrahim Khalil Dan Kasa, a former ADC State Assembly candidate for Unguwan Sanusi Constituency, announced their decision on Thursday during a press conference at the Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). They also set ablaze T-shirts and face caps bearing the ADC insignia to symbolise their departure from the party.

Dan Kasa said he had taken the decision to lead his supporters out of the party after becoming convinced that their political contributions were no longer appreciated.

“I have taken the bold step to lead our members out of this sinking ship. We are leaving a place where our sweat was exploited but our people were never valued or loved,” he declared.

The defectors, comprising members of the El-Rufai Boys Vanguard, Nasiriyya Youth Movement, former ADC candidates, aspirants, and ward and local government executives, accused the ADC coalition of deliberately marginalising members loyal to former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, during the distribution of party tickets.

According to Dan Kasa, despite the alleged strong grassroots presence of the El-Rufai camp, its members were denied opportunities to contest elections on the platform of the party.

He cited the Kawo and Doka Gabasawa State Assembly constituencies as examples, alleging that qualified aspirants from their camp were deliberately sidelined despite recommendations reportedly forwarded to the party leadership by El-Rufai.

“Despite our overwhelming presence and mobilisation on the ground, the party machinery made a deliberate calculation to deny tickets to credible aspirants from our camp,” he said.

He further alleged that the party leadership demonstrated contempt for the political structure that contributed to the coalition’s strength in Kaduna State.

The group also criticised the campaign of the ADC governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, accusing it of lacking a clear policy direction and actionable development blueprint.

Dan Kasa said members of their camp had aligned with the Ashiru campaign about seven months earlier, with the expectation that a comprehensive manifesto and policy document would be presented to explain how the candidate intended to govern Kaduna State.

However, he claimed that the campaign had failed to produce such a document despite the approaching election.

“Seven months have passed, the election is almost here, and there is still no manifesto, no policy blueprint, and no plan,” he said.

“Isa Ashiru is not Malam El-Rufai, and he never will be. Leadership requires intellectual depth and administrative stamina, neither of which exists in that campaign,” he added.

The defectors also accused some members of Ashiru’s inner circle of benefiting from the mobilisation efforts of El-Rufai loyalists while allegedly attacking the former governor’s political legacy.

According to them, members of the Nasiriyya Youth and El-Rufai Boys were actively involved in campaign rallies, political mobilisation and online engagements but were not accorded the respect they deserved.

“You cannot use the political children of El-Rufai by day and run down their mentor and his achievements by night,” Dan Kasa stated.

They further alleged that grassroots political structures, including ward executives, polling unit coordinators and youth organisers, were abandoned without adequate logistics, security support and welfare.

“We refuse to serve as disposable cannon fodder for the ungrateful political cabal,” he said.

Dan Kasa said the defectors would deploy their political networks, grassroots mobilisation capacity and digital platforms to support Governor Uba Sani and the APC.

“We have drawn an uncompromising line between aimless opposition and purposeful governance,” he declared.

“We are directing our full grassroots strength, field discipline, and digital machinery to safeguard the mandate of Governor Uba Sani and guarantee the uninterrupted progress, peace, and consolidation of Kaduna State,” he added.

The development marks another political realignment in Kaduna State, with the defectors expressing their determination to strengthen the APC’s grassroots structure ahead of future political contests.