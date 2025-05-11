2027: Over 100 Southern Kaduna Professors endorse Tinubu, Gov Sani  

Over one hundred professors under the aegis of the Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors (FOSKAP) have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for a second term in office, come 2027.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, the chairman of the forum, Professor John Gambo Laah, noted that successive administrations had neglected the zone, but for the first time in two years, the zone felt a federal presence.

He said the federal government under the watch of President Bola Tinubu has brought meaningful projects to the people of southern Kaduna.

Laah added that the story was the same at the state level, stating that Governor Uba Sani has brought impactful projects to the area.

He said, “We consider it necessary to address you today on issues that are defining and will continue to define our future as a people and as a region.

“Southern Kaduna is currently undergoing a phase of significant economic and political transformation, which has driven both our aspirations and expectations to elevated levels.

“As critical stakeholders of Southern Kaduna and indeed Nigeria, the Southern Kaduna Professors have resolved to, from henceforth, engineer corresponding actions to support the impactful initiatives by the government (at all levels) and by our elected and appointed representatives.

“Over the past two years, both the Federal and Kaduna State governments have directed considerable investments toward our region.

“This is evident in the establishment of the following institutions: (i) the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia; (ii) the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan; (iii) the Military Command Centre, Samaru Kataf; (iv) the Command Secondary School, Zango Kataf; (v) the Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition City, Samaru Kataf (vi) the UBEC Junior Vocational Secondary School, Jagindi and (vii) the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Study Centre, Mabuhu, Zonzon.

“We thank the President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for approving the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia and the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan. This has given us special pleasure in further renewing our belief in Tinubu’s administration.

“From what we gathered, it is evident that the President is aware that Southern Kaduna has suffered neglect by successive governments. The President has proven that ubi jus ibi remedium (there is no wrong without a remedy).”

The forum also commended the appointments of His Lordship, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah and Professor Barnabas William Qurix as the Pro-Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia respectively.

“We single out the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General CG Musa, for special mention, for his contributions to the development of Southern Kaduna. In an effort to tackle insecurity in Kaduna State, three new Military Commands were established, with one located at Samaru, Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

“We are impressed with the quality of the construction works at the sites of the Military Command Barracks, Samaru Kataf and the Command Secondary School, Zango Kataf. We commend the covert and overt efforts of the CDS in ensuring sustained peace and security in our country.”

