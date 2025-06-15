2027: Outrage as APC North-East stakeholders endorse Tinubu without Shettima

Tensions erupted on Sunday at a high-level meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the North-East after Vice-President Kashim Shettima was noticeably omitted from an endorsement speech, sparking outrage among party loyalists.

The meeting, held in Gombe State, drew ministers, lawmakers, governors, and other prominent party figures from the region. APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, led a delegation of top officials to the gathering aimed at rallying support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Trouble began when Mustapha Salihu, the APC’s National Vice Chairman (North-East), openly declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term bid but failed to mention Vice-President Shettima, a prominent son of the region, in his remarks.

The omission quickly drew backlash, with angry delegates hurling insults and threatening to physically confront Salihu. Security operatives had to intervene, escorting him out of the venue to prevent further escalation.

In an attempt to calm the situation, Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Bukar Dalori, addressed the gathering and issued a joint endorsement of both President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima. But the atmosphere remained charged, and Dalori was also escorted out under security protection.

Despite the row, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni praised the initiative of the party’s leadership, describing the gathering as a platform for mid-term self-assessment and political consolidation.

“Let me start by appreciating the National leadership of the party for creating a platform at the zonal level, which has provided the party with an opportunity to take stock and analyze the achievements and challenges of the party as a mid-term self assessment,” Buni said.

He stated that the meeting reflects the APC’s commitment to good governance, service delivery, and unity across the six geo-political zones, describing the North-East as a historically significant bloc in Nigeria’s politics.

“From the first Republic till date, the North East sub-region has remained a strong political bloc in Nigeria’s political history.

“We are blessed with great politicians such as the Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first and only Prime Minister, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, Alh. Muhammadu Ribadu, Malam Sa’ad Zungur, Alhaji Jalo Waziri, and Alhaji. Ibrahim Waziri, the advocate of Politics Without Bitterness, to mention but a few.

“Today, from the zone, we proudly have the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima GCON, the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and of course, your humble selves my dear compatriots, the Executive Governors, former Governors, distinguished Senators and members of the National and State Assemblies, Party leaders and elders, and other key stakeholders, youth and women, and our large supporters making the zone more stronger,” he added.

Buni urged party members to uphold and preserve the region’s political legacy, calling on them to rally behind the APC and its leadership at all levels.

“We must therefore, strive to continue supporting APC, Nigeria’s ruling party, and the national government under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the APC-led administrations in Yobe, Gombe and Adamawa states to succeed and make our great party proud.

“I want to seize this opportunity to congratulate us over APC’s ten years of leadership as Nigeria’s ruling party, and Africa’s largest political party.

“However, it is important to note that this achievement is not an ordinary coincidence.

“It is a product of careful and strategic planning, focused leadership and giving members a sense of belonging.

“Therefore, it is important for us to continue promoting the values that unite us, address the few wranglings, give party supporters a sense of belonging, and improve on our reward system,” he said.

