2027: Our website crashed three times last week due to… — ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Monday, said its website crashed three times last week due to a massive influx of people wanting to register online as members of the party.

The ADC Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Ibrahim Mani, disclosed this during an interview with Channels TV on Monday.

The ADC BoT chairman said the surge in traffic overwhelmed the website’s capacity, causing repeated crashes.

“We had to host our website on three different occasions within the last week because it was crashing as a result of the influx of people wanting to register online as members of the party,” Mani explained.

This surge in online traffic, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, occurred after the ADC was unveiled as the new platform for Nigeria’s opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Mani emphasised the party’s commitment to building a strong and credible opposition in Nigeria, welcoming new members while ensuring alignment with the party’s vision.

“A political party is an all-comers affair. You cannot categorise people who clearly have no criminal record because the constitutional requirement is that people who have been convicted by a competent court of law are forbidden from coming into political parties to contest elections,” Mani stated.

The ADC aims to establish itself as a viable alternative to the country’s dominant parties, focusing on inclusivity and grassroots engagement.

Mani noted that Nigerians are yearning for positive change amidst widespread economic hardship, which is driving interest in the party.

“It’s better to build a party with people who believe in the fact that there should be a credible opposition in Nigeria than allow the country to drift to be a one-party state,” he added.

He further said the party is working to restore digital services while continuing offline mobilisation efforts.