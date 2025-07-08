2027: Otuaro urges Niger Delta to support APC South-South leaders’ resolution on Tinubu

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has urged the people of the Niger Delta to support the declaration of the leaders of the South South All Progressives Congress (APC) to support President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Otuaro spoke while reacting to the position of the South South APC leaders and governors to adopt President Tinubu as their sole candidate in the 2027 presidential election in an interview with a select number of journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Otuaro said that what the South South APC leaders and the governors did was the right way to reward a sincere and committed leader who has shown in practical terms his love for the region and the people.

Leaders of the APC in Edo, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States in collaboration with other members of the party in the south south zone had met in Benin on July 5, 2025 where they unanimously endorsed President Tinubu for a second term in office.

Otuaro noted that the President has proved beyond doubt his love and dedication to the affairs and development of the Niger Delta through strategic appointments, initiation of big-ticket projects, establishment of agencies and adequate funding of existing ones.

Otuaro said that the Niger Delta and indeed the South South has faired well under the well-implemented Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

He argued that a President who signed into law the bills establishing the Maritime University, Okerenkoroko; the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland, the South South Development Commission, and intensified support for the NDDC and the PAP, means well for the region and deserves the peoples support in return.

Otuaro further said, “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has not hidden his intention to develop the South South and the Niger Delta, which explains why he has given this level of attention to the Lagos-Calabar Expressway.

“I urge the South South and the Niger Delta people to embrace the informed position of the APC leaders to sustain the region in the position to attract more development through a listening leader.

“I also advise the youths of the region and delegates of the Presidential Amnesty Programme not to allow themselves to be used by politicians with intentions inimical to the interest of the Niger Delta.

“I know that many will soon besiege our streets with their deceptive antics out of desperation for votes.

“We all can attest to what the President has done, and we are informed enough to know who is sincere with the desired development of our region.

“What this President deserves is our continued support and contribution to his reelection in 2027.”

