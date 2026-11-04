2027: Osun APC reaffirms support for Adeleke as Tinubu’s campaign coordinator

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its support for Governor Ademola Adeleke as the state coordinator of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign, dismissing speculations of an alleged plot by the party to float a parallel campaign structure.

The party stated that there is no justification for setting up a rival presidential campaign organisation when Adeleke has already been officially designated to lead and coordinate Tinubu’s re-election machinery in the state.

The Osun APC Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, made this known in a press statement issued on Wednesday, maintaining that the party remains resolute in collaborating with the governor to deliver a decisive victory for the President at the polls.

Olabisi clarified that the campaign committee recently constituted under the leadership of the party’s former governorship standard-bearer, Bola Oyebamiji, was set up specifically to coordinate electioneering activities for APC candidates vying for seats in the National Assembly and the Osun State House of Assembly.

He explained that the legislative campaign structure operates independently from the overarching presidential campaign council inaugurated by Tinubu, under which Adeleke serves as the state coordinator.

According to him, Oyebamiji’s mandate is focused on mobilising grassroots support for APC legislative candidates while simultaneously aligning his efforts to reinforce Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

The party noted that both campaign bodies are complementary rather than competing structures, stressing that their mutual objective is to deliver an overwhelming mandate for the President in Osun.

It reiterated its pledge to back Adeleke’s target of securing over 1.5 million votes for Tinubu across the state.

Addressing grievances raised by certain members of the APC State Executive Committee regarding the alleged omission of their names from a circulated roster of the parliamentary campaign council, the party stated that only four out of 35 state executives were left off the list.

The APC framed their grievances as a positive sign of enthusiasm to participate actively in the electioneering process, noting that it appreciates the passion of the affected members to contribute to the party’s electoral success.

It maintained, however, that the omission does not affect the leadership or mandate of the parliamentary campaign organisation, warning detractors against portraying internal administrative reviews as a rift over Adeleke’s presidential coordination role.

The party pointed to the joint rally held last Saturday at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo as practical evidence of its operational synergy with the governor toward Tinubu’s re-election.

The Osun APC cautioned political actors allegedly seeking to engineer discord within the emerging coalition to halt actions capable of distracting from the collective objective.

It commended Adeleke for taking up the responsibility to spearhead the President’s campaign in Osun, reiterating its commitment to working closely with him and other stakeholders to deliver massive votes for the APC standard-bearer.