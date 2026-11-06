2027: Osun APC leader stakeholders strategise to secure Tinubu’s re-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District has set a target of between 1.8 million and two million votes for the party in the 2027 general election, as its leaders intensify efforts to unite members and strengthen its electoral machinery ahead of the polls.

The party’s senatorial district leadership disclosed this on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Iwo, where prominent members gathered to resolve internal disagreements, harmonise positions and develop strategies for the forthcoming elections.

The meeting, according to the district chairman, Hon. Akintola Omolaoye, was designed to address lingering disputes within the party and ensure that its members work together towards a common electoral objective.

Omolaoye said the immediate priority was to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid while simultaneously positioning APC candidates for victory in the senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections.

He explained that the gathering was also intended to bring all critical stakeholders onto the same page and accelerate preparations for the 2027 electoral contest.

“Today, we are holding our stakeholders’ meeting, particularly to fast-track all activities for the upcoming elections, especially the early electioneering activities for President Tinubu under the state coordinator, Ademola Adeleke.

“We are also fashioning out ways and means of ensuring that other candidates of our party, in respect of the senatorial seats, House of Representatives seats and State House of Assembly constituencies, emerge victorious on the platform of the APC in Osun State, especially in Osun West Senatorial District,” he said.

The APC chairman stressed that unity among party leaders and grassroots stakeholders would be critical to achieving the ambitious electoral target.

He said the party was working towards securing between 1.8 million and two million votes across Osun State, expressing confidence that its candidates would emerge victorious if the proposed mobilisation and reconciliation efforts yielded the desired results.

“We are targeting between 1.8 million and two million votes in Osun State for all our candidates. By then, by the grace of God, our candidates on the platform of our party are expected to be leading and to win,” Omolaoye declared.

At the meeting, stakeholders also reviewed the party’s electoral structure in Osun West, identifying one senatorial candidate, three House of Assembly candidates and nine House of Representatives candidates to be supported across the district.

Speaking at the gathering, the APC candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, Akin Ogunbiyi, said party stakeholders were committed to ensuring the success of President Tinubu’s re-election campaign, particularly through the existing presidential campaign coordination arrangement involving Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Ogunbiyi said the party had no objection to the governor’s involvement in the presidential campaign, arguing that stakeholders were prepared to support the arrangement in the overall interest of the President’s re-election.

“We are ready to work to ensure the success of the President and support the campaign council for the President under Governor Ademola Adeleke. There is a reason why the President selected him, and we do not have any opposition to that,” he said.

The senatorial candidate also expressed confidence in the chances of APC candidates in the state, insisting that the party could secure victory through genuine voter support rather than electoral manipulation.

He disclosed that the APC was exploring collaboration with other political parties to strengthen its support base for the presidential election, expressing optimism that such an arrangement could also improve the prospects of the party’s candidates in other electoral contests.

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According to him, while the proposed collaboration is primarily aimed at delivering victory for President Tinubu, the political relationships being cultivated could have positive implications for APC candidates seeking elective offices in Osun.

“I am very confident. No rigging, nothing, organic votes. We have to collaborate with other political parties. The only collaboration that we are having is to be able to deliver for our President. But when that is done, we will have a massive chance for all other candidates of the party,” Ogunbiyi said.

“The meeting is part of the APC’s broader efforts to strengthen its internal cohesion, mobilise support and build a formidable electoral structure ahead of the 2027 general election in Osun State”, he concluded.